Prince William 'Can't Completely Forgive' Prince Harry For 'What He's Done,' Spills Royal Expert

Prince William and Prince Harry have an enormous way to go in mending their relationship. Despite coming together to unveil their late mom Princess Diana's statue in July 2021 and again for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September, the sons of King Charles III remain at odds.

“[When Harry stepped back from his royal duties], it was very difficult for William, and I think that’s partly why this rift hasn’t been resolved, because, you know, William can’t completely forgive Harry for what he’s done,” royal expert Katie Nicholl told a news publication on Tuesday, October 11.