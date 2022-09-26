Did Kate Middleton & Queen Consort Camilla Battle For The Throne Prior To Queen Elizabeth II's Death?
Although the United Nations and the rest of the world welcomed King Charles III, 73, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, to the throne following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, it appears Prince William and Kate Middleton were not too thrilled to do the same.
"William and Kate were completely blindsided by the queen's announcement in favor of Charles and Camilla," a source revealed to a news publication.
Months ago, the longest-reigning monarch publicly declared it was her “sincere wish” for Camilla to receive the title of Queen Consort when her son Charles took over the monarchy as King.
'IT WAS AWKWARD': PRINCE HARRY & PRINCE WILLIAM FOUND WINDSOR OUTING WITH WIVES 'HARD,' SPILLS SOURCE
"I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me," Queen Elizabeth announced during her Accession Day statement on February 6. "And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me."
Although the Queen had organized her orders prior to passing, an insider said that Prince William, 40, and his wife, also 40, had seriously discussed becoming King and Queen Consort with his grandmother in an effort to rebuild the royal family’s appearance.
And after receiving tons of hate for her relationship with Charles while he was married to the beloved Princess Diana, “it didn't take long for Camilla to get wind of what was going on” this time around.
COLD HEARTED? KATE MIDDLETON ATTEMPTS TO 'FREEZE OUT' SISTER-IN-LAW MEGHAN MARKLE WITH SNUBBING GLARES: EXPERTS
Many had felt Queen Consort Camilla didn’t deserve such a respected royal role, as it would have been Princess Diana's title prior to her tragic death at the age of 36 — and it appears as though Kate, the newly named Princess of Wales, agrees.
Although some of the royal family may be unhappy with the current King and Queen's titles, an OK! exclusive insider previously revealed this monarchy won't reign for long.
“Her Majesty isn’t certain her family is up to the job of guiding Britain for the next 100 years,” dished a high-ranking royal aide, who explained Prince William and Kate would take over the throne following King Charles' 80th birthday.
Radar reported Kate and Camilla duking it out for the position of Queen Consort prior to Queen Elizabeth’s death.