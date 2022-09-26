Did Kate Middleton & Queen Consort Camilla Battle For The Throne Prior To Queen Elizabeth II's Death?

Although the Queen had organized her orders prior to passing, an insider said that Prince William, 40, and his wife, also 40, had seriously discussed becoming King and Queen Consort with his grandmother in an effort to rebuild the royal family’s appearance.

And after receiving tons of hate for her relationship with Charles while he was married to the beloved Princess Diana, “it didn't take long for Camilla to get wind of what was going on” this time around.

COLD HEARTED? KATE MIDDLETON ATTEMPTS TO 'FREEZE OUT' SISTER-IN-LAW MEGHAN MARKLE WITH SNUBBING GLARES: EXPERTS

Many had felt Queen Consort Camilla didn’t deserve such a respected royal role, as it would have been Princess Diana's title prior to her tragic death at the age of 36 — and it appears as though Kate, the newly named Princess of Wales, agrees.