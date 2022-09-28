Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Was 'Missed Opportunity' For Prince Harry & Prince William To Reconcile: Royal Expert

Prince Harry and Prince William didn't take advantage of their time together while mourning their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, a royal expert claimed.

"I think it’s very sad [that] in the days Harry was here, there was an opportunity given they were just a couple of hundred yards away from each other for a meeting or dinner or gathering of some sort where they could actually just try to thrash things out," author of "The New Royals," Katie Nicholl, said to a publication.