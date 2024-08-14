'It's Quite Common': Prince William Is Channeling Prince Philip and King Charles With His New Beard

"Traditionally royals had beards. If you go back in time to the Middle Ages, they always did. It has gone in and out of fashion over different royal eras. The late Prince Philip sometimes sported a beard," Grant Harrold said on behalf of Slingo.

"The King, King Charles has been seen with a beard, and both Prince William and Harry have too," the former royal butler noted. "It’s quite common for royals to go through phases of having a beard, like many men do during their lifetime. For the royals, it’s personal choice, yes it’s to do with fashion, but it’s also to do with what they feel like doing at the time."