'She Needs to Be Careful': Kate Middleton Is Waiting on Her Medical Team's Approval Before Confirming Olympics Appearance
Kate Middleton is taking a relaxed approach to royal life as she battles cancer, but people are hoping she will appear at the Olympic Games in Paris before it wraps up.
"I’m sure Kate would love to go to Paris with William to watch some events but whether she does or not would depend on the advice of her doctors," Phil Dampier told an outlet.
“It was great to see her at Trooping the Colour and presenting the trophy to Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon, but she will be pacing herself and not doing too much too soon because of her cancer diagnosis," Dampier continued. “She is still undergoing treatment and is in recovery so she needs to be careful."
Shortly after returning to duties, Kate recieved a standing ovation at Wimbledon, but the number of attendees at the shindig presents a major health risk.
“Large sporting events are of course a breeding ground for viruses and there is a lot of Covid around at the moment so she would not want to get that," Dampier noted.
OK! previously reported Kate recieved a warm welcome at Wimbledon after taking six months away from the spotlight.
Lip reader Jeremy Freeman saw Kate saying “hi” to fellow spectators and claimed she later called the audience's applause “so sweet.”
Before Kate was seen at the event, Wimbledon Club Chair Debbie Jevans acknowledged that the mom-of-three's well-being comes first.
“We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority,” Jevans said.
The Princess of Wales is a Wimbledon regular, and serves as the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Kate shared snapshots from Wimbledon on Instagram, and fans rushed to the comments to support her.
"You Are so strong for opening up ♥️ We‘ve got you, sending lots of Love!!!!" while another said, "Sending so much love and well wishes to you, that you may get stronger each day 🌹🙏✨💞💞💞."
A third person added, "Thinking of you, Catherine! You have supporters everywhere wishing you and your family all the best. I pray your days are filled with love, support, and healing, and that your strength is returning each day. You are a wonderful woman and I know you got this! Take care always and keep getting better!"
In an Instagram post, Kate opened up about the toll her cancer treatment has had on her before being spotted at Trooping the Colour.
"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months," the princess wrote on Friday, June 14.
