Prince William Sets Social Media Ablaze After Revealing His New Look in Surprise Video Alongside Wife Kate Middleton: Watch

Source: @KENSINGTONROYAL/TWITTER

Prince William and Kate Middleton returned to social media to celebrate Great Britain's Olympic wins.

Aug. 12 2024, Published 2:33 p.m. ET

Prince William and Kate Middleton returned to Instagram to celebrate Great Britain, but fans couldn't help but notice the difference in the Prince of Wales' appearance.

Source: @KENSINGTONROYAL/TWITTER

Prince William returned to social media with a beard.

"Well done @teamgb, what an incredible journey! Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion," the couple shared in an Instagram post. "You made us all so proud! Here’s to celebrating every triumph at @paris2024 and looking forward to more from @paralympicsgb_official later in the summer."

While the royal couple showed their patriotism, their social media followers couldn't contain their excitement over seeing the pair look dressed down.

"Great to Catherine again, and William unshaved haha, it’s been years since we’ve seen that, what a sight," one user penned.

"Kate looking beautiful & here for Will’s stubble," another person wrote.

"WILLIAM BEARD ERA IS BACK," another person said while gushing over the prince.

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton fans were excited to see her discuss the Olympics.

William's facial hair was one of the many topics included in Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, as the Prince of Wales was required to keep a cleanly shaved appearance. In the book, Harry claimed William demanded he "shave it off" before his 2018 wedding.

"Because I wasn't allowed to keep my beard," William allegedly said.

"Ah — there it was," Harry wrote. "After he's come back from an assignment with Special Forces, Willy was sporting a full beard, and someone told him to be a good boy, run along and shave it. He hated the idea of me enjoying a perk he'd been denied."

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton is taking some time off as she battles cancer.

Aside from William's presentation, royal watchers are waiting in anticipation for Kate's next public engagement. The Princess of Wales took six months away from the spotlight to focus on her cancer treatment, but experts are hopeful the mom-of-three will take on more public duties in the fall. OK! previously reported expert Phil Dampier hinted at Kate's Wimbledon outing being a step in the right direction.

"It's a very good sign that we've seen Kate twice in recent weeks, first of all at Trooping the Colour and then at Wimbledon, so clearly she's a lot better," Dampier told an outlet.

"It indicates that she is clearly on the mend, and hopefully she'll be back in action in a month or so, in the autumn," Dampier added. "You know we can expect to see her start to gradually, slowly do some public engagements, but, as I said earlier, it will totally depend on the medical advice."

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton returned to public duties during Trooping the Colour.

As Kate undergoes treatment, she is focused on Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

"I think Kate has got a sort of inner core of steel. She's quite a sort of steely character, and I think she's a bit reminds me a little bit of late, Prince Philip," Dampier said. "I think she's got a sort of inner strength, and I think she's very much pulled on those reserves."

"And I think that of the two she's probably the stronger character, even though she's the one who's got the got the illness, in many ways she will be the stronger of the two in getting through it, and mainly, of course, she wants to be strong for her children," the commentator noted.

