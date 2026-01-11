Prince William Hires 'Bulletproof' Crisis Manager Fixer to Help Deal With Fallout From Disgraced Uncle Andrew's Scandals

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William has added a new crisis management expert to his team in an attempt to help combat the aftereffects of his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's recent scandals. Fixer Liza Ravenscroft has been hired to work for the Prince of Wales, 43, according to Daily Mail.

Source: MEGA King Charles' former comms secretary recommended Prince William's new hire.

Ravenscroft hails from global communications firm Edelman and has been described by her ex-boss as "bulletproof sunshine" who has "worked arm in arm with big names facing into their toughest times." She was recruited by Julian Payne, a former communications secretary to King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Source: MEGA Prince William's new PR expert Liza Ravenscroft hails from Edelman.

"Julian Payne has stayed close to the King, so it is unlikely to be a coincidence that one of his most senior and respected members of staff has taken a key role in William's office after a period of turmoil," an insider told Daily Mail. "And when they are looking for closer alignment between Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace as minds turn to William's eventual succession," they added. A Kensington Palace insider added that public relation experts, who are employed by The Firm, have a collective "range of experience," adding that Ravenscroft will be working in a "non-crisis" role.

Source: MEGA The PR move will aid in Prince William's eventual succession to the throne.

A source has also described Ravenscroft as a "seasoned media handler who believes in the power of strong relationships to defend and charm in equal measure." The man formerly known as Prince Andrew, 65, had his royal titles taken away by Charles, 77, last year due to his ties to convicted dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew was also evicted from his Windsor mansion, Royal Lodge. He has been forced to move to a smaller home on the Sandringham Estate. The ex-Duke of York is reportedly weighing offers to pen a tell-all memoir that would paint him as a victim of the #MeToo movement, a source exclusively told OK!.

Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is no longer the Duke of York due to his scandals.