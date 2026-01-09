Anger-Filled Ex-Prince Andrew Planning Tell-All Memoir 'to Paint Himself as #MeToo Victim'
Jan. 9 2026
Ex-Prince Andrew is weighing offers for a tell-all memoir that would plunge the royal family into a fresh crisis, with sources telling OK! the Duke of York believes he has been wronged and wants to present himself as a victim of the #MeToo era amid mounting legal, financial and reputational pressure.
Andrew, 65, has been frozen out from The Firm since reaching an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused him of sexual abuse and who died by suicide earlier this year.
He has repeatedly denied all allegations against him. Now, amid renewed scrutiny triggered by the recent release of Giuffre's posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl – and the stripping of Andrew's royal titles by his brother King Charles – sources tell us the disgraced ex-prince is considering setting out his version of events in a shock memoir.
A source with knowledge of discussions around Andrew said publishers have already expressed "huge interest" in his autobiography.
"No contracts have been finalized, but there is considerable interest from publishers," the insider said. "For Andrew, a book represents both a potential financial lifeline and an opportunity to claim that he has been unjustly handled."
Another source said: "Andrew knows where the bodies are buried – and that makes the idea of a memoir extraordinarily sensitive for the royal family, because it could expose private conversations and long-held secrets."
Shockingly, another insider told us Andrew would "paint himself as a victim of the #MeToo and woke movements" in his tome.
They added: "Despite being associated with the world's most notorious s-- traffickers, Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew is so deluded and filled with anger he genuinely feels he is the victim in his downfall – not the actual victims left in Epstein's wake. It's this narrative he will want to write in his book."
Andrew's finances are now under huge strain.
He has lived at Royal Lodge in Windsor for more than two decades and has faced mounting legal costs, and is now set to leave the palatial $4 0million mansion by February on King Charles' orders as further punishment for his long-standing friendship with serial abuser Epstein.
"At its core, this is a financial problem for Andrew," a palace aide said. "His liabilities are mounting, legal costs have not eased, and there is little willingness within the family to step in."
The renewed attention on Windsor has been fueled by the recent dump of documents from Epstein's estate, which including a photo of Andrew frolicking with a group of women on royal grounds.
But sources say Andrew remains convinced a memoir could rehabilitate his image.
"Andrew feels deeply wronged by how events have unfolded," one royal insider said. "He is fully convinced that public opinion would soften if his version of the story were fully aired, and he wants to cast himself as someone who was misled and ultimately betrayed."
Any such book would inevitably draw comparisons with Spare, the memoir published in 2023 by Prince Harry, 41, which deepened rifts within the royal family. Observers note Harry's experience illustrates both the financial rewards and the personal cost of breaking ranks with the royals.
Andrew's calculations are further complicated by the health of his older brother, King Charles, 77, who continues treatment for cancer.
"He understands that publishing a memoir would almost certainly sever his remaining ties to the family," a source said. "At the same time, keeping quiet provides no assurance of either renewed acceptance or financial stability."
For now, palace officials are said to be watching closely. "This is the outcome many inside the palace have long worried about," one added. "A deeply resentful figure under financial strain who feels he has reached the point where there is nothing left to protect is something very dangerous for Charles as he tries to rebrand and refresh the monarchy, and set it up for his son Prince William to head when he passes on."