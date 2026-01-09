Anger-Filled Ex-Prince Andrew Planning Tell-All Memoir 'to Paint Himself as #MeToo Victim'

Article continues below advertisement

He has repeatedly denied all allegations against him. Now, amid renewed scrutiny triggered by the recent release of Giuffre's posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl – and the stripping of Andrew's royal titles by his brother King Charles – sources tell us the disgraced ex-prince is considering setting out his version of events in a shock memoir. A source with knowledge of discussions around Andrew said publishers have already expressed "huge interest" in his autobiography.

"No contracts have been finalized, but there is considerable interest from publishers," the insider said. "For Andrew, a book represents both a potential financial lifeline and an opportunity to claim that he has been unjustly handled." Another source said: "Andrew knows where the bodies are buried – and that makes the idea of a memoir extraordinarily sensitive for the royal family, because it could expose private conversations and long-held secrets."

Shockingly, another insider told us Andrew would "paint himself as a victim of the #MeToo and woke movements" in his tome. They added: "Despite being associated with the world's most notorious s-- traffickers, Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew is so deluded and filled with anger he genuinely feels he is the victim in his downfall – not the actual victims left in Epstein's wake. It's this narrative he will want to write in his book." Andrew's finances are now under huge strain.

He has lived at Royal Lodge in Windsor for more than two decades and has faced mounting legal costs, and is now set to leave the palatial $4 0million mansion by February on King Charles' orders as further punishment for his long-standing friendship with serial abuser Epstein. "At its core, this is a financial problem for Andrew," a palace aide said. "His liabilities are mounting, legal costs have not eased, and there is little willingness within the family to step in." The renewed attention on Windsor has been fueled by the recent dump of documents from Epstein's estate, which including a photo of Andrew frolicking with a group of women on royal grounds. But sources say Andrew remains convinced a memoir could rehabilitate his image.

