Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew Under Huge Pressure to 'Just Finally Tell the Truth' After Latest Epstein Files Dump

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew is under renewed scrutiny following the latest Epstein files dump, a source said.

Jan. 3 2026, Published 10:40 a.m. ET

Ex-Prince Andrew is facing renewed scrutiny after the latest release of Jeffrey Epstein files shows him in a compromising photograph at Sandringham House, raising fresh questions about what he knew during his friendship with the convicted s-- offender.

As OK! reported, the undated image, part of more than 300,000 documents published by the U.S. government, depicts Andrew, now 65, lying across the laps of five women in a dinner jacket, grinning for the camera while Epstein's now-jailed accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell looks on.

The photograph is believed to have been taken in the saloon room at Sandringham, where the royal family traditionally gathers after Christmas dinner. The women's identities have been redacted by U.S. lawyers.

"This is a moment that demands honesty," said one source close to the investigation. "Given what these files show, it's time for Andrew to just finally tell the truth."

Windsor's connection to Epstein has been under public and legal scrutiny since 2011, when allegations first surfaced that he had sexual encounters with one of Epstein's most high-profile trafficking victims, Virginia Giuffre, then 17, which he has consistently denied.

In 2022, he settled a civil claim with Giuffre for an undisclosed sum reported to be around $15 million, without admitting wrongdoing.

Andrew made repeated visits to Epstein's New York property and took flights on the billionaire's private jet, the so-called Lolita Express. Documents include emails from 2001 and 2002 in which Andrew, identified only as A, appears to ask Maxwell to arrange meetings with "new" and "inappropriate friends" on his behalf.

According to the files, Maxwell wrote back: "So sorry to disappoint you. However, the truth must be told. I have only been able to find appropriate friends."

Subsequent correspondence discusses travel arrangements to Peru and refers to "two-legged sight-seeing" with "intelligent pretty fun" girls, alongside references to Andrew leaving the Royal Navy and the death of a long-serving valet.

The latest tranche of photos also features public figures, including Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, Mick Jagger and Sir Richard Branson. None of the images are accompanied by dates or captions, and there is no evidence in the files that any individual pictured committed crimes. However, the release of the documents has reignited calls for accountability.

Andrew has largely kept a low profile since it was announced he would be stripped of his royal titles and vacate his residence at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. He has not responded publicly on the latest revelations.

Andrew was frozen out of the royals' Christmas gathering in Sandringham this year.

Instead, he spent a final festive holiday holed up at his $40 million Royal Lodge home, which King Charles has ordered him and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, to vacate early in the new year.

It comes after the monarch, 77, stripped the pair of their royal titles amid the ongoing backlash to their links to Epstein.

Sources say Charles wanted the pair out of the 31-room property by Christmas, but allowed them to stay longer to make removal arrangements.

Insiders say the property is now piled with boxes, with hardly any Christmas decorations up.

Andrew is said to wander the hallways of the mansion, ranting to himself and still expecting staff to call him by his royal titles, while Ferguson has been hiding away in a secret bar near the property, aptly called The Dog House.

