Prince Harry Misses His 'Uncomplicated' Relationship With Kate Middleton
Prince Harry's relationship with Kate Middleton was greatly impacted by the Duke of Sussex's explosive move to the U.S., and the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis might be on the ex-royal's mind.
"He really misses that warm, uncomplicated relationship, and he is torn between loyalty to his wife and regret about the loss of the woman he was so close to. Losing Kate was Harry's second great loss after losing his mother," royal author Tom Quinn told an outlet.
"Meghan doesn't feel guilty about Kate, because she feels that Kate should’ve been the one person in the royal family to back her against every difficulty," Quinn continued.
In the past, Harry described Kate as "the sister I've never had and always wanted," but he threw jabs at the princess' relationship with Prince William in Harry & Meghan.
"Apart from anything else, Meghan knew Kate was an outsider, so she just couldn't understand why Kate always towed the royal line rather than supporting her, Meghan, the other outsider," Quinn continued.
The future queen is undergoing chemotherapy, but Quinn believes she has yet to reconcile with the Sussexes during the challenging period.
"Kate's cancer diagnosis has been a real shock for Meghan, but she can see no way to patch up the relationship simply because it has become so poisonous," the commentator stated.
"She also doesn't want people saying that she is trying to make things up with Kate just because Kate is ill," he concluded. "Meghan still feels Kate was in the wrong and should apologize before they try to build bridges."
OK! previously reported a source claimed the Sussexes want Kate to heal from her condition.
“Both Harry and Meghan have been following Kate’s recovery with huge interest, but, sadly, it’s had to be more from afar because their lines of communication with the palace and the Waleses, in particular, are very limited, to say the least,” a source said. “They have had enough information to know that people are excited about the idea of a comeback for Kate, and they’re both relieved and happy to hear that she’s on the mend and may soon be well enough to return to her duties.”
When Kate initially revealed she has cancer, the Sussexes released a statement in support of her.
"They’ve jointly reached out to send well-wishes, but they’re still not really in a place with Kate to warrant much of a response,” the source admitted. However, they noted that the Wales' silence “hasn’t stopped them from trying to connect.”
Despite the duo's joint comment, Christopher Andersen hinted at the royals prioritizing Kate and King Charles instead of mending things with Harry.
"The King and the Princess of Wales’s cancer battles have made it easier for both King Charles III and Prince William to put Harry out of their minds," Andersen told an outlet. "They are both shunning him now because they can’t afford not to — they simply can’t handle the distraction."
"Charles and Harry aren’t speaking, period," Andersen alleged. "The fallout from Spare has been eclipsed by Kate’s and the king’s cancer battles. King Charles and William hadn’t got the time to worry about whether Harry would take more potshots at them. Harry has already gotten the message that there are consequences for his attacks on the royals; his entire family has turned its back on him."
