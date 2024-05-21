Kate Middleton Health Update: Princess 'Not Expected' to Return to Work 'Until It's Cleared by Her Medical Team'
Kate Middleton is taking a step back from the spotlight as she undergoes cancer treatment, and Kensington Palace finally gave another update on her role.
"The princess is not expected to return to work until it's cleared by her medical team," the Princess of Wales' spokesperson said. "Early childhood will continue to be central to her public work."
In March, Kate returned to Instagram to update fans on her health after months of speculation.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Kate isn't the only senior royal experiencing health challenges, as King Charles announced he has cancer earlier this year. OK! previously reported royal expert Christopher Andersen shared that His Majesty is protective of the princess.
"There are those inside and outside the palace who have criticized Kate over the years [before her diagnosis] for supposedly not shouldering her share of the royal burden, for not going to as many ribbon cuttings, hospital openings and plaque unveilings as the late Queen Elizabeth II, the king or Princess Anne, for instance," Andersen told an outlet.
"It has always been Kate's choice to prioritize her children's well-being over royal duties," he shared. "In the past, Charles has remained silent about this and allowed the sniping from the sidelines to continue. But no more. Now the king brooks no criticism of Kate, period."