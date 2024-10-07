Prince William 'Set the Wheels in Motion' for Prince Andrew to Be Stripped of His Royal Privileges

Andrew's scandals continue to affect his two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, as the former was mentioned in Amazon Prime's new series A Very Royal Scandal, which highlighted her dad's infamous Newsnight interview.

Now, Beatrice is "sick of being humiliated" and is "brokenhearted" by the project, an insider claimed.

"It's a stress hole there and for some reason, Beatrice always gets stuck in the middle of things, playing peacemaker on behalf of her dad," the source told an outlet. "She doesn't want to be doing that anymore and she recognizes it's been a pattern all her life. No one wants to be around him when he's dealing with so much right now. Beatrice is brokenhearted, of course."