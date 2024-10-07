Prince William 'Set the Wheels in Motion' for Prince Andrew to Be Stripped of His Royal Privileges
Prince Andrew was stripped of his HRH status in 2022, but Prince William reportedly played an integral role in his uncle losing his royal privileges after being accused of assault.
According to Omid Scobie, William "set the wheels in motion" for Andrew being placed on the outskirts of the monarchy.
OK! previously reported a source claimed the Prince of Wales has "absolutely no desire" to be seen in public with his uncle due to the ongoing allegations against him.
However, King Charles continues to include Andrew in official gatherings.
“It appears he may have had his wings clipped somewhat," another source told an outlet after William was seen attending an event alongside Andrew.
Andrew's scandals continue to affect his two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, as the former was mentioned in Amazon Prime's new series A Very Royal Scandal, which highlighted her dad's infamous Newsnight interview.
Now, Beatrice is "sick of being humiliated" and is "brokenhearted" by the project, an insider claimed.
"It's a stress hole there and for some reason, Beatrice always gets stuck in the middle of things, playing peacemaker on behalf of her dad," the source told an outlet. "She doesn't want to be doing that anymore and she recognizes it's been a pattern all her life. No one wants to be around him when he's dealing with so much right now. Beatrice is brokenhearted, of course."
Years after resigning from his role, Andrew was asked to vacate the Royal Lodge, but he has yet to leave the mansion.
"I think we must all accept that he is not wanted for any public duties," royal expert Hugo Vickers told an outlet. "If you were running a charity you wouldn't be asking Prince Andrew to come and be your guest of honor. So nobody wants him in a public way."
Andrew adamantly denied the assertions against him, but Vickers alluded to the duke moving could be taken as a confession.
"So there he is living at Royal Lodge, playing golf, seeing his children and grandchildren and riding in the park and it is expensive," Vickers continued. "The ideal situation would of course be that Andrew would volunteer to down-size and move somewhere else. What I think he feels is that if he moves out of Royal Lodge it's somehow publicly accepting guilt for which he has not been proved. Nevertheless it's an expensive lifestyle."
Due to the Duke of York not being a working royal, Andrew no longer receives a royal salary to maintain his lavish estate.
“He is letting this place — it has 30-odd bedrooms, and he is letting it go to ruin," socialite Lizzy Cundy told GB News. “The conditions attached to the lease are that you have to paint it every five years and so on, he hasn’t done that."
“Even if there is a lease you have, he is not reaching the requirements. Royal Lodge is going to rot," Cundy explained. “If you look from the outside, it’s all chipped. Paint from the bricks is falling off and it costs £400,000 for the year for the upkeep."
Scobie shared details of Andrew's downfall in Endgame.