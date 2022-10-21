Prince Harry Credits Therapy For Helping Him Realize There's Not 'Only One Way To Live'

"Then the blinkers came off and his life changed," the VP added.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have long been open about the importance of mental health, starting from even before they stepped back from their senior royal duties in March 2020.

Back in 2017, King Charles III's youngest son touched on how the death of his mom, Princess Diana, affected him all these years later. “I can safely say that losing my mum at the age of 12, and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years, has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but my work as well,” Harry admitted during an interview at the time.