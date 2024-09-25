Prince William Fought to 'Protect' Kate Middleton and Her Family From Criticism During the Early Stages of Their Romance
Prince William has a close bond with Kate Middleton's family, but James Middleton is sharing how the Prince of Wales cared for his in-laws during the early stages of the Waleses' romance.
"William was a fantastic support for us as a family," James told an outlet. "He did everything he could to protect us from the intense interest, not just in Catherine, but also her immediate family.
"But at that time I was already in a vulnerable state of mind and it was an added pressure," the businessman added.
Over the years, William and Kate have made an effort to include the Middletons in royal gatherings. OK! previously reported Kate's mother, Carole, has become a maternal figure in the Prince of Wales' life.
"William loved the Middletons, especially Carole, who used to have a picture, a screensaver on her mobile phone of the future King, I mean that's how close they were," biographer Katie Nicholl said on the "Dynasty" podcast back in 2022.
"Being raised by a loving family that has always had her back, has been absolutely fundamental to Kate's success in this whole royal love story," the expert noted.
In recent months, William and the Middletons have been supportive of Kate as she underwent chemotherapy. The future queen revealed she is now in remission, but she isn't expected to rush back to duties.
"It’s good news but there is still a long way to go," the Prince of Wales told a well-wisher who asked about the brunette beauty on Tuesday, September 10.
On Monday, September 9, Kate shared a video updating fans on her health, and it featured her parents, William and her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Due to Kate's cancer treatment, the Waleses were reminded of their priorities.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," Kate said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she added. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
James spoke to The Times.