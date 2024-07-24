Prince William Was Carole Middleton's 'Screensaver’ as She Has Become a 'Second Mom' to the Royal
Prince William has been a part of Kate Middleton's family for over 20 years, and the Prince of Wales' bond with his mother-in-law, Carole, is often on full display.
"William loved the Middletons, especially Carole, who used to have a picture, a screensaver on her mobile phone of the future King, I mean that's how close they were," Katie Nicholl said on the "Dynasty" podcast back in 2022."
"Being raised by a loving family that has always had her back, has been absolutely fundamental to Kate's success in this whole royal love story," the expert noted.
Kate and her loved ones didn't grow up within British aristocracy, but William often includes the Middletons in royal family gatherings.
"You could say that Kate and William, unlike most couples with a set of in-laws, feel most at their ease and happiest with her parents around. Tensions dissipate and there's a party atmosphere," an insider told a publication.
The matriarch is often referred to as William's "second mom" or a maternal figure, as Princess Diana tragically passed in 1997.
The Wales are often applauded for raising their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the "Middleton way." OK! previously reported biographer Angela Levin gushed over William's warm interaction with George at the UEFA European Championship.
"George seemed happy, they were both in navy suits and had the same ties. Mini mes. They did the same thing," Levin told GB News. "Hold their face and cheering. I thought if the late Queen had been here, she would not have been pleased, because there was a lot of emotion shown here."
Elizabeth had a reputation for her stoic approach to motherhood, but William represents a new era for royal parents.
"She didn't like it, she had a stiff upper lip. She would never do this, you'd never see her hugging the children," Levin explained. "This is a new generation. And they hugged each other for all they were worth. And I thought this was wonderful for William. He's had a hard time. And he's got a son who's just like him. It's wonderful."
Commentator Robert Hardman commended William for his "hands-on approach" to fatherhood.
“We know they are a very tight family unit, and he [William] wants to be there for them," the biographer told GB News. “So much of what they do with those kids is about normalizing life and not making them feel like they are in a special gilded cage.”
Historically, members of the royal family would “leave it all to the nanny," but William and Kate are their youngsters' primary caretakers.
Currently, Kate is battling cancer, and the Middleton brood has been a reliable support system for William and the future queen.
"The circle of trust is tiny," a friend of the Prince and Princess of Wales spilled. "She has been surrounded by Carole and Michael, and (sister) Pippa and (brother) James have obviously been there for her as well."
Insiders spoke to Daily Mail.