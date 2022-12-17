Prince William's Godmother Chatted With Ngozi Fulani To Apologize For Racially Charged Incident, Reveals Buckingham Palace
Prince William's godmother Lady Susan Hussey is taking steps to right her wrongs after spewing racially charged questions at activist Ngozi Fulani. The shocking situation occurred on November 30 at a palace reception hosted by Queen Consort Camilla, and on Friday, December 16, it was confirmed the women got together again so Lady Susan could make amends.
"Lady Susan has pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area," the message read. "Ms. Fulani, who has unfairly received the most appalling torrent of abuse on social media and elsewhere, has accepted this apology and appreciates that no malice was intended."
The note added that the monarchy "will continue their focus on inclusion and diversity" in addition to working with Ngozi's organization, Sistah Space.
PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON & THEIR 2 ELDEST KIDS WEAR COORDINATED ATTIRE FOR CHRISTMAS CAROLE EVENT: PHOTOS!
"Both Ms Fulani and Lady Susan ask now that they be left in peace to rebuild their lives in the wake of an immensely distressing period for them both," the letter concluded.
As OK! reported, Lady Susan, who is also Queen Elizabeth's lady-in-waiting, resigned from her position after the incident, which involved her asking British-born Ngozi questions like, "what part of Africa are you from?" After the activist revealed she was raised in London, she continued to be interrogated, being asked, "where do you really come from?"
Ngozi discussed their chat on Twitter, admitting she felt "strange" and violated.
King Charles released a statement condemning racism, as did William, though a source revealed the newly appointed king was appalled his wife didn't step in when the ordeal was first going down.
"Charles is absolutely horrified and humiliated," the insider dished to Radar. "There’s no way Camilla didn’t know what Lady Susan was doing as she was standing just feet away, but she did nothing to stop the harassment."
For more on the royal family, tune into the critically acclaimed new podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession." Listen below.