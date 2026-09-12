Prince William Is Having an 'I Told You So' Moment About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.K. Comeback, Source Claims
Sept. 12 2026, Published 4:34 p.m. ET
Prince William reportedly wasn't confident about estranged brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle's recent return to England.
According to a source, the Prince of Wales, 44, has less optimism than his father, King Charles, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's U.K. move will stay peaceful.
Prince William Doesn't Want Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to 'Stir Up Drama'
"There was cautious optimism that perhaps they would arrive in silent dignity and not stir up drama, but William was much less optimistic than the king and was proven right because right now, he’s having an ‘I told you so’ moment." a source told Us Weekly on Friday, September 11.
The insider added William and Harry, 41, have not spoken in a while, as the heir “hasn’t gotten over all the stress” he feels the Spare author and Meghan, 45, caused amid wife Kate Middleton's health issues.
Kate Middleton Announced Her Cancer Battle in 2024
The Princess of Wales, 44, announced she was diagnosed with a form of cancer in 2024, and is currently on the mend.
“[Kate] finally reached remission, only for them to come back to the UK and create more stress for everyone,” the source stated, also adding: “William and Kate don’t have to do anything and say anything."
- King Charles Says 'You're the Problem Now' as Prince William and Kate Middleton Resist Reunion With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Sources Reveal
- Meghan Markle Not Worried About 'Empty' Threats From Royal Family as Duchess 'Won't Live in Fear'
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Are 'Derailed' by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Sudden U.K. Return, Source Says
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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Stepped Back From the Royal Family in 2020
“History has proven time and again Meghan and Harry will dig their own grave. And this takes them further away from reconciliation," they continued.
Meghan and Harry departed from the royal family in 2020 and subsequently moved to Montecito, Calif. The Suits star and the Invictus Games founder returned to the U.K. last month so their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, can attend school there.
Earlier this month, Charles, 77, penned a letter that stated the couple cannot use their HRH titles and are “private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."
“It is well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of The Sovereign, and are no longer working Members of The Royal Family," the note added.
"This position, distinct from the State and Royal duties undertaken by the working Royal Family, and with the personal latitude it brings the couple in respect of financial independence and protection of their privacy as they would wish, will continue to be fully respected," it continued.
The memo was reportedly sent to the media without consulting Meghan and Harry, with the pair apparently feeling "frustrated" over how Charles worded the “deliberate” letter that clarified their royal status.
A source also told The Telegraph recently the Sussexes would have preferred to be called “public figures.”
Despite Meghan and Harry’s consternation toward the memo, an insider argued: “It is merely making clear the continued position for the benefit of all parties.”