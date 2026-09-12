Prince William Is Having an 'I Told You So' Moment About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.K. Comeback, Source Claims

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Prince William Doesn't Want Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to 'Stir Up Drama'

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved back to the U.K. in August.

"There was cautious optimism that perhaps they would arrive in silent dignity and not stir up drama, but William was much less optimistic than the king and was proven right because right now, he’s having an ‘I told you so’ moment." a source told Us Weekly on Friday, September 11. The insider added William and Harry, 41, have not spoken in a while, as the heir “hasn’t gotten over all the stress” he feels the Spare author and Meghan, 45, caused amid wife Kate Middleton's health issues.

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Kate Middleton Announced Her Cancer Battle in 2024

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton is currently in remission from cancer.

The Princess of Wales, 44, announced she was diagnosed with a form of cancer in 2024, and is currently on the mend. “[Kate] finally reached remission, only for them to come back to the UK and create more stress for everyone,” the source stated, also adding: “William and Kate don’t have to do anything and say anything."

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Stepped Back From the Royal Family in 2020

Source: MEGA Prince William and Prince Harry haven't spoken in quite some time.

“History has proven time and again Meghan and Harry will dig their own grave. And this takes them further away from reconciliation," they continued. Meghan and Harry departed from the royal family in 2020 and subsequently moved to Montecito, Calif. The Suits star and the Invictus Games founder returned to the U.K. last month so their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, can attend school there. Earlier this month, Charles, 77, penned a letter that stated the couple cannot use their HRH titles and are “private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."

Source: MEGA 'History has proven time and again Meghan and Harry will dig their own grave,' a source recently said.