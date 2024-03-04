Prince William Ignores Question About Kate Middleton's Recovery as She Remains Out of the Public Eye
His lips are sealed.
During Prince William's appearance the Wrexham AFC stadium on Friday, March 1, he refused to acknowledge those who were inquiring about wife Kate Middleton's recovery.
In a video on social media, a person in the crowd can be heard asking the dad-of-three, "How's Catherine?" but he ignored the fan and walked past them.
When another attendee asked William for a selfie, he replied, "Can I say hello to the team? I’ll come back."
As OK! reported, many of William's recent outings have been solo, as his wife had to undergo planned abdominal surgery in January. An official statement said the procedure was "successful" and after "10 to 14 days," she would return home to "continue her recovery."
The message noted the brunette beauty is "unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
Concern grew at the end of February when William pulled out of attending the funeral for King Constantine of Greece.
The move had the public speculating if the cancelation was due to something with Kate or with William's dad, King Charles, who took a step back from royal duties since being diagnosed with cancer last month.
While a source claimed Kate wasn't to blame for William's decision to not attend the funeral, social media has been going crazy with theories as to what's been going on within the monarchy due to the constant string of headlines.
The drama prompted Buckingham Palace to speak out and clear the air.
"We were really clear from the start we weren't going to provide a running commentary on the Princess of Wales's health and only provide significant updates. Obviously, we've seen the madness of social media, and that is not going to change our strategy," the message said. "There has been much on social media, but the Princess has a right to privacy and asks the public to respect that. We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter, and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant."
Nonetheless, rumors began swirling again when it was revealed that Charles' wife, Queen Camilla, would be taking a break from public duties. She will return to the spotlight on Monday, March 11.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
On Monday, March 4, the mom-of-three was finally seen in public for the first time since December 2023. In photos, she was sitting in the passenger seat of a car as her mother, Carole Middleton, drove.
The royal flashed a soft smile in one of the snaps and wore a pair of sunglasses.