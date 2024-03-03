Prince Harry Is 'Officially an Outsider Now' as Prince William Is 'Adamant' That His Brother Isn’t Allowed Back Into the Fold
Though Prince Harry put in the effort and went home to see his father, King Charles, amid his cancer diagnosis, his brother, Prince William, does not want him near the family going forward.
The Prince of Wales, 41, “will have complete control of the family soon. And William is even more adamant than Charles that Harry never be allowed back into the fold," a source claimed.
While chatting with Good Morning America, Harry said he looks forward to hopping across the pond more — but William will likely prevent that from happening. "He’s officially an outsider now," the source claimed.
Ever since Harry, 39, released Spare in 2023, he had mean things to say about his older brother.
“He absolutely f------ hates him,” an insider told The Daily Beast about the ongoing feud.
“Harry sold his family out to the media for millions of dollars, and William can’t forgive that breach of trust,” the friend continued.
The famous redhead referred to the British heir as his "archnemesis" in the book, causing William a lot of pain.
"I think it’s exactly because the bond was so deep that the betrayal has been so wounding," the source noted. "They were the only people who actually knew what each other had been through."
"How would you feel if your best friend decided to reveal all your personal secrets to the newspapers," the confidant questioned. "Well, multiply that by a thousand."
Additionally, William doesn't have interest in reuniting with his brother amid Kate Middleton's health issues.
“Prince William has his own private turmoil,” royal broadcaster Helena Chard shared. “He knows his brother well and certainly won’t allow him to breeze back into the family as he doesn’t trust him."
"Prince William is also hugely protective of [his wife] Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and will not let anything interfere with her recuperation," she added.
According to expert Jack Royston, it will take a long time for the brothers to make amends.
"Charles and William, I'm sure, will view Harry as having persistently betrayed them on multiple occasions over several years, including during times of grief, such as when Prince Philip died or when the Queen died," Royston said on the "Royal Report" podcast. "So obviously, they're not going to just completely forget all of that straight away and go from open warfare one minute to innate implicit trust the next."
"But none of that means that Harry's olive branch is an error or a mistake," Royston added in reference to the Windsors' past feud.
In Touch spoke to the source.