Prince William Will 'Keep Calm and Carry on' After Skipping His Godfather's Memorial Service
Prince William skipped a service honoring his godfather King Constantine of Greece, and experts think the Prince of Wales is unfazed by the media frenzy his absence caused.
Cameron Walker told GB News William will "keep calm and [carry] on."
William wasn't seen at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, but he continues to use his influence to advocate for peace globally, meeting met with various organizations and groups to fight against bigotry and the harmful rise of antisemitism.
“Antisemitism has no place in our society...Both Catherine and I are extremely concerned about the rise of antisemitism," William said while meeting with young ambassadors of the Holocaust Educational Trust at the Western Marble Arch Synagogue on Thursday, February 29.
After touring the British Red Cross, the father-of-three broke royal protocol and released a formal statement.
“I remain deeply concerned about the terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East since the Hamas terrorist attack on 7 October. Too many have been killed," William stated.
“I, like so many others, want to see an end to the fighting as soon as possible," he noted. "There is a desperate need for increased humanitarian support to Gaza. It’s critical that aid gets in and hostages are released."
Aside from his compassion-focused engagements, William was photographed with Rob McElhenney in Wales to celebrate the feast day of the country's patron saint St. David.
The two men enjoyed each other's company over a beer at The Turf Pub at Wrexham.
While William's been out and about, Kate's team announced in January she would take a step back from her public life during her recuperation period.
"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," an official statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the blurb continued. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."
OK! previously reported William skipped the gathering on Tuesday, February 27, due to a "personal matter," and experts predicted the failed appearance would lead to rumors.
"This is going to fuel all sorts of lurid speculation," GB News' Andrew Pierce said on-air. "The Princess of Wales is sick, the King has got cancer, has he got health issues? Is it the children? I hope he’s alright, I hope everything is OK."
"I think if he’d pulled out a week or so in advance, with something unavoidable, that would be a different kettle of fish," Pierce's co-host, Tom Harwood, replied. "It’s very last minute, and usually perhaps for this royal family, which has been more open about a lot of the issues it’s facing."
"In previous decades, the royal family has been a lot more closed, but we’re not getting any information about this," Hardwood added.
Shortly after the royal gathering, "Where is Kate?" began to trend on Twitter, but a rep for his wife quickly put an end to the speculation.
“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” the rep told an outlet. “That guidance stands.”