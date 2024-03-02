'They Don’t Trust His Motives': Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla Shut Down Prince Harry From Resuming Royal Duties Amid His Father’s Cancer Battle
Though Prince Harry may want to help out his family now that King Charles is battling cancer, it looks like his brother, Prince William, will do everything to stop that from happening.
“He was actually prepared to step in and temporarily resume his official duties in light of his father’s illness,” a source claimed, but Charles, William and Camilla “quickly shut that down. They don’t trust his motives anymore. It wouldn’t be surprising if he was using his visit as a PR stunt to boost his public image, so it was made clear to Harry that he won’t be let back into the inner circle again.”
As OK! previously reported, Harry, 39, flew to the U.K. to see his father after his diagnosis was made public, but he was only with him for apparently 45 minutes or so. Harry wanted to see his father at Sandringham, the monarch’s Norfolk estate, but palace aides reportedly were “fearful they’d never get rid of him," the insider claimed.
Instead, Harry met with his father at Clarence House in London. “It was hardly a heart-to-heart,” said the source, “even though they hadn’t had one-on-one time in about two years.”
Harry spoke about reconnecting with his father during an interview with Good Morning America. "I have got many trips planned that will take me through the U.K. or back to the U.K., so I will my family as much as I can," he said.
However, he declined to elaborate on the meeting, stating: "That stays between me and him."
But according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, the royal family is cautious around Harry. "They had not spoken for months owing to the Sussexes indiscretions. William doesn’t trust his brother. If you read his ill-advised memoir Spare, it is obvious why!" he exclusively told The Royal Observer on February 15.
"We know there has been a deep rift in the royal family," he added. "We also know that Harry’s visit, after he learned of his father’s illness, was brief and the pair spent only some 30 minutes together. This may have been because the King had just begun outpatient treatment and was very tired. It was out of the question for him to see William, who had two royal duties the next day and was helping his recuperating wife as well as his children."
In Touch spoke to the source.