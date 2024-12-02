Battle of the Brothers: Prince William Was Jealous of Prince Harry at His 2018 Wedding

"And yet I now dared to make another ask — Granny, please, may I, for my wedding, keep my beard? Not a small ask either," Harry wrote in Spare. "A beard was thought by some to be a clear violation of protocol and long-standing norms, especially since I was getting married in my Army uniform. Beards were forbidden in the British Army."

According to Harry, the Prince of Wales "became livid" and told Harry, "You put her in an uncomfortable position, Harold! She had no choice but to say yes."