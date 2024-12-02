Battle of the Brothers: Prince William Was Jealous of Prince Harry at His 2018 Wedding
Prince Harry sported a full beard during his 2018 wedding ceremony, but his facial hair caused a fight between the Duke of Sussex and his brother, Prince William.
"And yet I now dared to make another ask — Granny, please, may I, for my wedding, keep my beard? Not a small ask either," Harry wrote in Spare. "A beard was thought by some to be a clear violation of protocol and long-standing norms, especially since I was getting married in my Army uniform. Beards were forbidden in the British Army."
According to Harry, the Prince of Wales "became livid" and told Harry, "You put her in an uncomfortable position, Harold! She had no choice but to say yes."
Harry and William's "spare and heir" dynamic was discussed in depth in the explosive book.
"For the love of God, Willy, why does this matter so much to you? 'Because I wasn't allowed to keep my beard,'" Harry penned.
"Ah, there it was. After he'd come back from an assignment with Special Forces, Willy was sporting a full beard, and someone told him to be a good boy, run along and shave it. He hated the idea of me enjoying a perk he'd been denied," he continued.
Despite their spat, William has been seen with more facial hair in recent months. OK! previously reported the future king revealed Princess Charlotte's emotional reaction to his new look.
“Well, Charlotte didn’t like it the first time. I got floods of tears, the first one I got tears, so I had to shave it off," William told journalists during the Earthshot Prize Awards in Cape Town.
“Then I grew it back. I thought, hang on a second, and I convinced her it was going to be OK,” William added.
While chatting with reporters, one interviewer admitted William appeared more laid-back due to his stubble.
“It’s interesting you say that, because I couldn't be less relaxed this year, so it's very interesting you're all seeing that,” he said about the past few months, as Kate Middleton and King Charles were undergoing cancer treatment.
“But it's more a case of just crack on and you’ve got to keep going,” he added.
Historically, men within the royal fold have grown a five o'clock shadow during certain periods of their lives.
"Traditionally royals had beards. If you go back in time to the Middle Ages, they always did. It has gone in and out of fashion over different royal eras. The late Prince Philip sometimes sported a beard," former butler Grant Harrold said on behalf of Slingo.
"The King, King Charles has been seen with a beard, and both Prince William and Harry have too," Harrold noted. "It’s quite common for royals to go through phases of having a beard, like many men do during their lifetime. For the royals, it’s personal choice, yes it’s to do with fashion, but it’s also to do with what they feel like doing at the time."