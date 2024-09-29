Prince William 'Really Loves How He Looks With a Beard' But He's Always 'Followed Royal Protocol Out of Respect' for Queen Elizabeth
Prince William is reclaiming his beard after years of sporting a clean-shaven face!
The Prince of Wales was spotted in London earlier this month with stubble on his chin and cheeks. Last month, he was also photographed with facial hair.
“William really loves how he looks with a beard, he always has,” an insider spilled to a news outlet. “He’d have been wearing one for years now if it weren’t for royal protocol.”
“It might sound silly, but [Prince] Harry wasn’t lying in his memoir when he wrote that he and William fought about his wedding day beard,” the insider added.
In an excerpt of Spare, which was released in January 2023, William allegedly told his younger brother that he hadn’t been “allowed to keep” his beard after returning home from a military mission.
“Ah – there it was,” Harry wrote in the tell-all tome. “After he’d come back from an assignment from Special Forces, Willy was sporting a full beard, and someone told him to be a good boy, run along and shave it. He hated the idea of me enjoying a perk he’d been denied.”
The insider shared, “Harry had to get special permission for his beard, and that did aggravate William since he’s always followed royal protocol out of respect for the Queen.”
This is far from the only disagreement detailed between the two brothers in Harry’s memoir. As OK! previously reported, the red-headed prince detailed an argument in which he claimed William threw him to the ground in anger.
Another passage described the highly controversial moment when William and his wife, Kate Middleton, allegedly encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to a 2005 costume party.
Harry also mocked his brother’s "balding head," and said the loss of his hair led him to "lose his good looks.”
Royal expert Rebecca English said Harry appeared to villainize his elder brother in book.
"We thought it might be the King and the Queen who were the villains of the piece, but it actually turned out to be his older brother," she said. "They did everything together, so to see that explode once and for all so nastily was actually really sad to see.”
The insider spoke with In Touch about William’s beard.