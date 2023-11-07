Prince Harry Wants to 'Move in Celebrity Circles' and Befriend 'the Rich and Famous' in California
Is Prince Harry getting used to life in Hollywood? The Duke of Sussex left his senior-level royal position in 2020, and since then, the prince has attempted to establish himself as a television and film producer.
Royal expert Phil Dampier discussed the veteran's new reality in California in an interview.
"Not only has he lost his family, his royal status and military connections, but he’s also lost a lot of friends," Dampier told an outlet. "He doesn’t look happy to me and I think losing some of his friends must be a factor."
“Harry now seems to want to move in celebrity circles and make friends with the rich and famous, whereas before he was on good terms with old chums in all sorts of fields," he continued.
Dampier later theorized that the famous redhead doesn't have a close group of pals on the West Coast.
"I get the impression he hasn't got a circle of drinking buddies he can unwind within Montecito, which has a population of older people, and I’m sure that takes its toll," the journalist shared. "James Corden became a ‘mate’ in California, but he has now moved back to London."
“And while Elton John is always there for him, he mainly lives in Europe," he added.
The author later pointed out that Harry typically confided in his brother, Prince William, but since his 2020 "Megxit" scandal, the princes aren't speaking.
"Of course his best friend, the one person who could really understand him and what he has been through, was William," Dampier said. "Prince William made the fatal mistake of querying whether Meghan was a suitable bride, and if he was rushing into marriage."
"Their falling out is, quite simply, a Greek tragedy," he concluded.
Royal commentators noticed that Harry's demeanor didn't appear confident at a recent public outings, as body language expert Judi James analyzed the father-of-two's mannerisms at the Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit in New York.
"His hand gestures here at the Costner gig are also 'different’ for Harry," James told a publication. "Most of them, like clapping hands together and that high, almost pleading hand clasp are the sort of gestures that tend to say one thing: 'Please listen to me.'"
"They suggest a desire to be listened to when someone speaks and a desire to get and hold the attention and respect of the listener," she added.
Prior to immigrating to America, Harry was able to benefit from his HRH status, but since losing his formality, the duke is now learning how to navigate social outings.
"Harry is having to do something he never had to do before, which is to fight for attention and to win or earn admiration," James stated. "As a royal in the U.K., he fought to avoid attention but was clearly sucked-up to, adored and listened to everywhere he went."
