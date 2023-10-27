Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Have a 'Hollywood Split' Similar to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith

Relationship expert Louella Alderson discussed how the royals would protect their privacy in the case of a breakup. Alderson predicts that their living arrangement would compare to the recent "Hollywood split" of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who have been secretly separated since 2016.

“The media attention surrounding the end of their relationship would be difficult to deal with and they have their children to look out for," the businesswoman told an outlet.

“Harry and Meghan are constantly under scrutiny, with every move being analyzed and interpreted. It could simply be a matter of them needing some time for themselves,” she added.