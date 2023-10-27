OK Magazine
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Have a 'Hollywood Split' Similar to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith

By:

Oct. 27 2023, Updated 3:05 p.m. ET

Hollywood was hit with several A-list divorces and breakups this past year, and critics wonder if the ongoing split allegations surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will impact their developing Archewell brand. Although the Sussexes attended events together in recent weeks, the curiosity surrounding their union has yet to cease.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been fighting off divorce rumors for months.

Relationship expert Louella Alderson discussed how the royals would protect their privacy in the case of a breakup. Alderson predicts that their living arrangement would compare to the recent "Hollywood split" of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who have been secretly separated since 2016.

“The media attention surrounding the end of their relationship would be difficult to deal with and they have their children to look out for," the businesswoman told an outlet.

“Harry and Meghan are constantly under scrutiny, with every move being analyzed and interpreted. It could simply be a matter of them needing some time for themselves,” she added.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married in 2018.

Despite the headlines, royal biographer Katie Nicholl claimed the parents remain a united team.

"My experience with Harry and Meghan — whenever I've been with them as a couple, who are very, very close — [have] a sort of spark between them that always struck me as being very authentic," Nicholl said in an interview.

"However, there have been rumors circulating in recent months that the fallout from Spare, which is pretty epic for Prince Harry who had Britain really turned against him, his home country; he's really not welcomed here," the commentator added. "[The book has] left a bad taste in people's mouths. It's further alienated him from his friends and his family and I think, inevitably, that has put a strain on them."

MORE ON:
Prince Harry
Katie Nicholl claime there is 'no evidence' of a separation between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Harry promoted his scathing tell-all without his spouse present, and Meghan decided not to attend King Charles' coronation, which led people curious about the state of their marriage.

"And I think it was very notable that in the run-up to the launch of his autobiography, he had all the publicity and Meghan was noticeable by her absence," she continued. "And that was really the first time we've seen a divide between them because up until then they've very much been a partnership, and at this crucial moment where Harry's doing the boldest and possibly bravest thing of his life, she's not there for him."

"And that has continued and led to more rumors of a split, of a split being on the horizon ... and yet, there is no evidence," Nicholl noted.

Alderson spoke to The Mirror.

