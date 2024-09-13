Prince William and Kate Middleton Are 'Relaxed' About Prince George, 11, Taking Flying Lessons
Though it may be scary, Prince William and Kate Middleton approve of their 11-year-old son, Prince George, taking flying lessons.
Pilot training is a longstanding tradition amongst male royal family members, and George is developing his affinity for the act.
“He loved it. It’s the right time to start," an insider told an outlet. “George is only 11 years old but it is the right time to start."
“The royal family has a proud tradition of flying and it looks like George is next in line," a separate source shared. “His parents watched George take flight from the safety of the ground but he flew with an instructor and loved it.”
William earned his wings in 2008 after finishing his training at the Royal Air Force Cranwel, and the future king proudly viewed his eldest child embracing one of his passions.
“There were probably 30 or 40 people in the clubhouse," a separate source shared. “Catherine and William watched George take off."
“But they were relaxed about it. All three of them had been pretty chilled in the clubhouse," another revealed.
While the pair were able to see George grow in his skillset, the joyful moment follows the Princess of Wales' recent health update.
OK! previously reported that Kate shared a video with her family on Monday, September 9, discussing her health.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Kate took six months away from her role due to her health, and the princess presumably prioritized treatment and her three children, George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she revealed. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
