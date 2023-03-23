Meghan Markle 'In Charge' Of Everything Prince Harry Says & Does, Claims Royal Biographer: 'I'm Quite Concerned'

As an active member of the monarchy, Prince Harry had to abide by a strict set of rules, but royal author Angela Levin claimed his life outside the U.K. isn't much different since he now listens to whatever wife Meghan Markle tells him.

That notion led to the biographer being confused as to why the mom-of-two didn't due more diligence when the Duke of Sussex was writing his memoir, as his confession about past drug use could affect his visa status, as OK! reported.