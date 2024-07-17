Prince William and Kate Middleton Attending Sporting Events With Their Kids Is a 'Much-Needed Distraction' From Her Health Woes
Prince William and Kate Middleton are making it their mission to enjoy life despite the latter's cancer treatment.
Though the Princess of Wales took a step back from the spotlight and royal duties for a few months due to her health woes — which were announced this past March — the parents-of-three have been out and about more often lately.
On Sunday, July 14, Kate attended a Wimbledon match with daughter Princess Charlotte, 9, and sister Pippa Middleton, with the future queen receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.
That same day, the future king took their eldest child, 10-year-old Prince George, to Berlin to watch England face off against Spain in the 2024 UEFA European Championship final.
"Now, more than ever, sports provide a much-needed distraction from the pressures of royal life – and from the harsh reality of the health challenges being faced by Kate and King Charles III," royal author Christopher Andersen shared in a new interview, also referring to the patriarch's cancer diagnosis, which was revealed in February.
"To say sports play a huge part in the lives of the royals is a massive understatement. It’s in their blood," the royal expert insisted. "What sport don’t they participate in? Maybe cage fighting — although I wouldn’t put that past Prince Harry — but that’s about it."
Andersen noted the Windsor men have a known love for activities like polo and skiing, while Princess Diana was an avid swimmer.
The King author said Kate has always been described as "sporty," which is "one of the main things that attracted William to her."
"It also made her an easy fit for the hyper-athletic royal family. Kate may be the sportiest royal of all. In high school, she was a star player in hockey and tennis," he spilled. "She’s also an accomplished skier, runner and sailor… Kate has always seemed gamed for anything. What sets her apart from the rest of the royal pack is that she always does it with a smile."
British photographer Helena Chard added that the spouses are both "hugely competitive," which "keeps their spark alive – sports and laughter go hand-in-hand."
Their determination to win has been passed down to son Prince Louis, 6, and their two older children.
"It’s very sweet to see them competing in all sports, especially rowing," Chard noted of the family-of-five. "They are full of energy, smiles and love. Their fun, animated side comes out to play. I hear Prince George is an excellent cricketer."
