'This Is a New Generation': Prince William Praised for His Heartwarming Interaction With Prince George During Recent Soccer Game
Prince William represents the next generation of The Crown, and with Kate Middleton by his side, the couple is changing what it means to raise royal children.
William and Prince George were recently seen at UEFA European Championship, where the eldest Wales child appeared to mirror his father's mannerisms.
"George seemed happy, they were both in navy suits and had the same ties. Mini mes. They did the same thing," Angela Levin told GB News. "Hold their face and cheering. I thought if the late Queen had been here, she would not have been pleased, because there was a lot of emotion shown here."
William often attends family friendly or royal events with George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The Wales are often credited for modernizing the monarchy, especially since the Wales tots have a similar upbringing to Kate.
"She didn't like it, she had a stiff upper lip. She would never do this, you'd never see her hugging the children," Levin explained. "This is a new generation. And they hugged each other for all they were worth. And I thought this was wonderful for William. He's had a hard time. And he's got a son who's just like him. It's wonderful."
OK! previously reported Robert Hardman applauded William for his "hands-on approach" to fatherhood.
“We know they are a very tight family unit, and he [William] wants to be there for them," the biographer told GB News. “So much of what they do with those kids is about normalizing life and not making them feel like they are in a special gilded cage.”
Historically, senior royals would “leave it all to the nanny," but William and Kate are their little ones' primary caretakers.
Ingrid Seward believes the future king and queen's parenting approach is inspired by Carole and Michael Middleton.
"The Middletons are a really close family and Carole is a very hands-on grandmother, and I'm sure she will be at the helm. She often picks the kids up," Seward said in an interview.
"Pippa has children of her own now, but I'm sure she will help by offering to have the kids round for tea and that kind of thing," she added.
William and Kate's romance began during their years at St Andrew's, and during Kate's cancer treatment, the prince took on a reduced workload to prioritize her health.
"William is incredibly supportive as a husband," Seward stated.
"It's pretty unusual for the Prince of Wales to cancel engagements because his wife isn't well – that certainly wouldn't have happened in the past – but he's a modern man whose family is more important to him than anything else," she concluded.
Since becoming parents, the Wales typicaly schedule engagements around their youngsters.
“The kids are always at the center of their universe," the insider said. "That will continue to be the case. They want to make sure they have as much normality as possible going forward."