Prince Harry Says Prince William & Kate Middleton's Romance Made Him Question Future With Ex Chelsy Davy
Prior to his romance with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry admitted that watching his brother, Prince William, fall in love with his wife, Kate Middleton, made him question his future with his then-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy.
In an excerpt from his upcoming memoir, Spare, the royal got candid about how his older sibling’s relationship made him question whether Davy, whom he dated for six years, could be his future wife, a sentiment he said came from the fun times the four shared together.
“Whenever I worried that Kate was going to be the one to take Willy from me, I consoled myself with thoughts of all our future laughing fits together,” Harry wrote in the impending tell-all, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, January 10.
“I told myself how great everything would be when I had a serious girlfriend who could laugh along with us,” he continued, wondering if “maybe it would be Chelsy.”
Despite these rosy thoughts, the longtime flames ultimately fizzled out, calling it quits shortly after he received his helicopter pilot’s wings in 2010. According to Harry, the decision to go their separate ways stemmed from a variety of factors, including the distance that came with his military obligations as well as the pressures that come with formally joining the royal family.
“I completely understood her desire for freedom. If I had a choice, I wouldn’t want this life either,” he recalled of their split. “The day I got my wings, I figured she got hers.
While the pair ultimately chose to soar in different directions, it seems Davy was still a valued friend of the Royal family, setting the stage for an awkward run-in between the exes at William and Kate’s high-profile nuptials in 2011.
“Seeing Chels at Willy’s wedding” Harry wrote, proved painful, especially as he still felt “a certain way” about Davy even one year after their split.
Despite these initial lingering feelings, the Prince ultimately moved on, hitting things off with Markle in 2016 before saying "I Do" in 2018.