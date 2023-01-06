Prince Harry Says Prince William & Kate Middleton's Romance Made Him Question Future With Ex Chelsy Davy

Prior to his romance with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry admitted that watching his brother, Prince William, fall in love with his wife, Kate Middleton, made him question his future with his then-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy.

In an excerpt from his upcoming memoir, Spare, the royal got candid about how his older sibling’s relationship made him question whether Davy, whom he dated for six years, could be his future wife, a sentiment he said came from the fun times the four shared together.