Prince Harry Claims Prince William Warned Him To Not Propose To Meghan Markle: 'Too Fast'

“He’d been scheduled to join us for the evening. But, like Meg’s father [Thomas Markle], he’d canceled last minute,” the Duke of Sussex wrote. “He told me, just before he attended tea with Granny. ‘Can’t do it, Harold. Kate and the kids.’ I’d reminded him that this was our tradition, that we’d had dinner before his wedding, that’d we’d gone together and visited the crowds. He held fast. ‘Can’t do it.'”

“I’d always believed, despite our problems, that our underling bond was strong,” he continued of the tradition which began before William married Kate Middleton. “As we drove off, I asked him to come have dinner with me. I mentioned maybe staying the night, as I’d done before his wedding. He’d come for dinner, he said, but wouldn’t be able to stay.”