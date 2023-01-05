Prince Harry Claims Prince William Warned Him To Not Propose To Meghan Markle: 'Too Fast'
Prince William was adamant on Prince Harry not asking Meghan Markle to marry him, the former royal writes in his new book, Spare, which will be released on January 10.
"It’s too fast, he’d told me. Too soon,” he claimed. “In fact, he’d actually been pretty discouraging about my even dating Meg. One day, sitting together in his garden, he’d predicted a host of difficulties I could expect if I hooked up with an ‘American actress,’ a phrase he always managed to make sound like a ‘convicted felon.'”
The night before his wedding in 2018, Harry, 38, asked his older brother, 40, to go to dinner with him — a request he almost turned down.
“He’d been scheduled to join us for the evening. But, like Meg’s father [Thomas Markle], he’d canceled last minute,” the Duke of Sussex wrote. “He told me, just before he attended tea with Granny. ‘Can’t do it, Harold. Kate and the kids.’ I’d reminded him that this was our tradition, that we’d had dinner before his wedding, that’d we’d gone together and visited the crowds. He held fast. ‘Can’t do it.'”
“I’d always believed, despite our problems, that our underling bond was strong,” he continued of the tradition which began before William married Kate Middleton. “As we drove off, I asked him to come have dinner with me. I mentioned maybe staying the night, as I’d done before his wedding. He’d come for dinner, he said, but wouldn’t be able to stay.”
As OK! previously reported, William and Harry have had tension for years, but it sounds like the dad-of-two is willing to make amends with his brood.
"It never needed to be this way, the leaking and the planting ..." he told Tom Bradby in a new ITV interview. "I want a family — not an institution."
"They've shown no willingness to reconcile," Harry continued. "I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back."