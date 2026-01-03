Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'Closeness Was Rekindled' Following Her Cancer Battle and the 'Threat of Losing Her,' Expert Claims
Jan. 3 2026, Published 12:34 p.m. ET
Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly reignited the flame in their relationship following her cancer battle.
According to former royal photographer Ian Pelham Turner, the duo found “closeness” amid the Princess of Wales’ medical issues, despite past media buzz about their relationship.
"There were ongoing rumors at one time that the marriage between William and Kate may not have been as blissful as publicly portrayed," Turner told an outlet. "William has been known for his outbursts and Kate has found ways of calming the situation down but personally, I feel after the cancer diagnosis and the threat of losing her, the closeness was rekindled. And that is why decisions were made, such as their quieter living accommodation rather than a palace to try and lead a normal family life have become their focus.”
Royal expert Hilary Fordwich agreed that the couple — who relocated to Forest Lodge in November 2025 — is stronger than ever.
"Adversity either destroys a marriage or brings couples closer after shared adversity. Certainly, their marriage has resulted in the latter not the former," she explained. "They never stoop down to ghastly gossip, which is most admirable."
Fordwich also noted how, now that they are living in Windsor Great Park, “everything there has been seen, by those who know, is really focused primarily on their family stability as well as ever treasured privacy.”
Princess Kate was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing major abdominal surgery in January 2024. She took to social media in March of that year to share the shocking news.
“Tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she explained at the time. “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”
The royal expressed how it has taken time to recover from surgery and break the news to their children, George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, 7, “in a way that is appropriate for them.”
“As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits,” said Kate. “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both. We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.”
In January 2025, Kate revealed that she was in remission.
"As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am, however, looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead," she wrote in a post at the time.