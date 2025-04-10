or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince William
OK LogoROYALS

Prince William and Kate Middleton Facing Major 'Dilemma' Over Whether Prince George Should Attend His Dad's Old School: Source

Photo of Prince George and an image of Prince William with Kate Middleton
Source: mega

It's unclear if Prince George will follow in Prince William's footsteps.

By:

April 10 2025, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Prince William and Kate Middleton are in the midst of making a big decision for their eldest child, Prince George.

According to a report, the family will soon decide where the 11-year-old will next go to school — but the parents allegedly have different opinions on the subject.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william kate middleton prince george
Source: mega

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been visiting schools with Prince George to decide where he will go next year.

Article continues below advertisement

Royal expert Richard Eden revealed that George — who currently attends Lambrook School with his siblings, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 — and the couple recently visited William's old school Eton College, sharing their trip was "the talk of the school, and of the parents."

Kate also took her oldest son, who turns 12 in July, to her old school Marlborough College, in Wiltshire.

The decision has become a "real dilemma" for the monarchy, the source said.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william kate middleton prince george
Source: mega

The source said William's old school Eton College is likely the top choice.

Article continues below advertisement

While the Prince of Wales has always spoken highly of his time at Eton, an all-boys school, his younger estranged brother, Prince Harry, admitted in his memoir Spare that he "didn't enjoy" his days on campus and received bad grades — something that could add to Kate's hesitation to send George there.

At the time, Harry was still in the midst of grieving their mother, Princess Diana, and to make things worse, William allegedly told his younger sibling to not approach him on campus, with Harry claiming he said, "You don't know me, Harold. And I don't know you."

MORE ON:
Prince William

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
prince william kate middleton prince george
Source: mega

Prince Harry had a 'bad' experience at Eton, unlike William, who thrived there.

Article continues below advertisement

"For the last two years, he explained, Eton had been his sanctuary. No kid brother tagging along, pestering him with questions, pushing up on his social circle," the dad-of-two recalled. "He was forging his own life, and he wasn't willing to give that up."

"At the time, it hurt. I couldn't make sense of it," Harry confessed in an interview with Anderson Cooper. "I was like, 'What do you mean? We're now at the same school. Like, I haven't seen you for ages; now we get to hang out together.'"

"He's like, 'No, no, no, when we're at school, we don't know each other.' And I took that personally," Harry spilled.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william kate middleton prince george
Source: mega

George will turn 12 in July.

Article continues below advertisement

The Duke of Sussex went on to explain in his book that Eton was "heaven for brilliant boys, it could thus only be purgatory for one very unbrilliant boy."

Harry's experience at Eton was so negative that it prompted him to skip going to college and instead enlist in a military academy.

Despite Harry's past, the report suggested Eton is still the likely choice for the future king, especially since it's located close to his family's residences.

The Daily Mail reported on the dilemma over George's education.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.