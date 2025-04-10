Prince William and Kate Middleton Facing Major 'Dilemma' Over Whether Prince George Should Attend His Dad's Old School: Source
Prince William and Kate Middleton are in the midst of making a big decision for their eldest child, Prince George.
According to a report, the family will soon decide where the 11-year-old will next go to school — but the parents allegedly have different opinions on the subject.
Royal expert Richard Eden revealed that George — who currently attends Lambrook School with his siblings, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 — and the couple recently visited William's old school Eton College, sharing their trip was "the talk of the school, and of the parents."
Kate also took her oldest son, who turns 12 in July, to her old school Marlborough College, in Wiltshire.
The decision has become a "real dilemma" for the monarchy, the source said.
While the Prince of Wales has always spoken highly of his time at Eton, an all-boys school, his younger estranged brother, Prince Harry, admitted in his memoir Spare that he "didn't enjoy" his days on campus and received bad grades — something that could add to Kate's hesitation to send George there.
At the time, Harry was still in the midst of grieving their mother, Princess Diana, and to make things worse, William allegedly told his younger sibling to not approach him on campus, with Harry claiming he said, "You don't know me, Harold. And I don't know you."
"For the last two years, he explained, Eton had been his sanctuary. No kid brother tagging along, pestering him with questions, pushing up on his social circle," the dad-of-two recalled. "He was forging his own life, and he wasn't willing to give that up."
"At the time, it hurt. I couldn't make sense of it," Harry confessed in an interview with Anderson Cooper. "I was like, 'What do you mean? We're now at the same school. Like, I haven't seen you for ages; now we get to hang out together.'"
"He's like, 'No, no, no, when we're at school, we don't know each other.' And I took that personally," Harry spilled.
The Duke of Sussex went on to explain in his book that Eton was "heaven for brilliant boys, it could thus only be purgatory for one very unbrilliant boy."
Harry's experience at Eton was so negative that it prompted him to skip going to college and instead enlist in a military academy.
Despite Harry's past, the report suggested Eton is still the likely choice for the future king, especially since it's located close to his family's residences.
