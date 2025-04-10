Prince William and Kate Middleton Facing Major 'Dilemma' Over Whether Prince George Should Attend His Dad's Old School: Source

"For the last two years, he explained, Eton had been his sanctuary. No kid brother tagging along, pestering him with questions, pushing up on his social circle," the dad-of-two recalled. "He was forging his own life, and he wasn't willing to give that up."

"At the time, it hurt. I couldn't make sense of it," Harry confessed in an interview with Anderson Cooper. "I was like, 'What do you mean? We're now at the same school. Like, I haven't seen you for ages; now we get to hang out together.'"

"He's like, 'No, no, no, when we're at school, we don't know each other.' And I took that personally," Harry spilled.