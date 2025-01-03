Kate Middleton Made 'It Clear' to King Charles That She Wants to 'Balance' Royal Duties While Caring for Her 3 Kids
After battling cancer, Kate Middleton is continuing to focus on her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, while slowly returning to public engagements.
"William and Catherine have made it clear to the King that they are committed to balancing royal duties with family life and it will be the same this year," biographer Robert Jobson explained, as Kate and Prince William are raising the next generation of of royals.
OK! previously reported William and Kate are continuing to be considerate of her energy levels before committing to events.
“If you look at Kensington Palace and the way they handled this, they've been very careful," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News, as the princess prepares for her 43rd birthday on Thursday, January 9. “We have absolutely no idea the way she will celebrate her birthday."
“There have been meetings we know she’s participated in, but they've been very very careful firstly not to give to much notice of this, and secondly not to commit themselves to anything," Fitzwilliams added.
Kate announced last September that she is in remission, but she isn't expected to rush back to working full-time.
"Success in chemotherapy and beating cancer is one thing; pulling back completely and being able to tour as she would normally is completely different," Fitzwilliams noted.
“It has always been emphasized by William and her that there was a long way to go," he added. "Things are being taken step by step. I'm sure she will see more of her, but there have been no dates or indications given, so I do think we have to be careful.”
William spent months caring for Kate and their kids while serving as the Prince of Wales, but he admitted that 2024 was challenging due to Kate and King Charles' cancer battles.
"It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life," the Prince of Wales told reporters when discussing Kate and Charles' health. "So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult."
"But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done," William noted. "But, from a personal family point of view… it's been brutal."
Last fall, Kate took to Instagram and X to reveal she is cancer-free but admitted that her condition greatly changed her outlook on life.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate said in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the princess continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
