Kate Middleton Made 'It Clear' to King Charles That She Wants to 'Balance' Royal Duties While Caring for Her 3 Kids

OK! previously reported William and Kate are continuing to be considerate of her energy levels before committing to events.

“If you look at Kensington Palace and the way they handled this, they've been very careful," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News, as the princess prepares for her 43rd birthday on Thursday, January 9. “We have absolutely no idea the way she will celebrate her birthday."

“There have been meetings we know she’s participated in, but they've been very very careful firstly not to give to much notice of this, and secondly not to commit themselves to anything," Fitzwilliams added.