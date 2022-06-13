Later, London! Prince William, Kate Middleton & Their Kids Are Leaving Kensington Palace, Moving Into New Home
A change of scenery! According to a report from The Sunday Times, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children are leaving their Kensington Palace digs and moving west to a home in Berkshire, the same area where Queen Elizabeth, 96, currently resides.
The Sun claims the family-of-five will settle into the Adelaide Cottage, which is located on the same grounds as the Queen's Windsor estate.
The royal family has yet to release an official statement, though PEOPLE confirmed Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7, will be leaving their school, Thomas's Battersea, once this year wraps up. Prince Louis, 4, who was enrolled at Willcocks Nursery School, will attend a new place as well.
Kate, 40, and William, 39, will still retain their Kensington Palace pad, as well as their vacation retreat in Norfolk, Amner Hall.
Rumors of an impending move have been the talk of the town for months, as living in Kensington Palace made it difficult for the children to embrace a sense of normalcy.
"The reality is they are quite confined in what they can do in London. The kids can’t go into the park and kick a football with friends," said the Sunday Times insider. "Their plan is to be there for the next 10 to 15 years and then move to Anmer which is so special to them."
The publication also noted the Cambridges could eventually move into Windsor Castle, as Prince Charles, 73, doesn't plan to be there too often once "he becomes King."
For William, the changes are equal parts exciting and nerve-wracking. Spilled the source, "There is a sense of the future accelerating towards him, which is tinged with profound sadness — though he would never say it publicly — because of the implication that his grandmother would no longer be around, the added pressures on his father, and his family being under even more scrutiny."
Though Charles is technically next in line for the throne, it's been revealed that the public would rather Charles step out of the way so that William could reign instead.
Queen Elizabeth has held the position since 1953.