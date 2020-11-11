Planning ahead. Prince Charles is ready to become the King of England once his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, steps down — and he apparently already has ideas of his own!

“Charles will serve as king with Duchess Camilla by his side,” a source told Us Weekly. “This is something he’s dreamed about his entire life — he sees it as his birthright, and Her Majesty would find it extremely difficult to deprive him of that.”

“Charles has made it quite clear that he intends to slim down the monarchy and reduce the number of full-time working members of the family to those in the immediate line of succession,” Princess Diana‘s former butler Paul Burrell dished.

The Prince of Wales, who turns 72 on Saturday, November 14, is first in line to the throne following his mother — who took the throne in 1952 after the death of her father, King George VI. Next in line is Charles’ eldest son, Prince William, 38, who shares Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, with wife Kate Middleton, 38.

Royal expert Robert Jobson gave his input on the passing off of the crown while speaking on True Royalty‘s Royal Beat program. He claimed Her Majesty will step down after her 95th birthday in April, which would make Charles King. Royal reporter Jack Royston agreed but said it would be a hard decision for the monarch, as she has held the title for over 50 years.

“I think she won’t want to, but realistically she will get to a point where she has handed over everything to Charles,” Royston speculated, “and then how do you look your son in the eye and tell him he is not going to be King?”

Prince Charles plans to take the throne with his second wife, Camilla. He first married Diana — who is widely known as “The People’s Princess” — in 1981 and later welcomed Prince William and Prince Harry. The former couple separated in 1992 and were divorced in 1996. Eight years after Diana’s tragic death, her ex-husband married Camilla in 2005.

As King, maybe Charles will be able to reunite the royal family with youngest son Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

The red-headed prince, 36, and the Suits alum, 39, stepped away from their royal duties in March to rebrand themselves as Hollywood stars and be financially independent. Although Harry warned his brother and father about their departure, the Duke of Cambridge and Charles shrugged off the statement.

While there is still tension between Harry and William — who felt “blindsided” and “incredibly hurt” after the couple’s departure, noting the brothers are “separate entities now” — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex don’t seem to mind. They currently reside in their $14.65M California mansion in a neighborhood filled with their A-list pals.