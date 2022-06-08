the real reason queen elizabeth ii decided to skip several platinum jubilee events

The festivities honoring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne has come to an end, with Her Majesty opting to miss out on a few events over the course of the four-day celebration.

OK! reported that while the monarch made an appearance with other members of the royal family at the traditional Trooping of the Color birthday parade and military flypast on Thursday, June 2, she skipped Friday's Service of Thanksgiving in her honor.

As for why she decided to miss out on some of the festivities? A royal historian said her own high expectations for herself played a factor in her attendance. "She would not want to stumble — not for her own sake but for the distress it would cause other people," Robert Lacey pointed out to People.