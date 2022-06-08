The Real Reason Queen Elizabeth II Decided To Skip Several Platinum Jubilee Events
The festivities honoring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne has come to an end, with Her Majesty opting to miss out on a few events over the course of the four-day celebration.
OK! reported that while the monarch made an appearance with other members of the royal family at the traditional Trooping of the Color birthday parade and military flypast on Thursday, June 2, she skipped Friday's Service of Thanksgiving in her honor.
As for why she decided to miss out on some of the festivities? A royal historian said her own high expectations for herself played a factor in her attendance. "She would not want to stumble — not for her own sake but for the distress it would cause other people," Robert Lacey pointed out to People.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace explained in a statement on the first day of the celebrations: "The Queen greatly enjoyed today's Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort. Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded not to attend."
PALACE 'REJECTED' PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE'S REQUEST FOR PHOTO OF THE QUEEN WITH DAUGHTER LILIBET
The Queen's episodic mobility issued flared up on Thursday, claimed a source, as she was seen using her cane on the palace balcony while watching the flypast.
Prince Charles' mother lit the Platinum Jubilee beacons on Thursday night and did not step out again in person until the grand finale on Sunday, June 5.
Kate Middleton addressed the Queen's health on Friday while at a reception held at Guildhall by the former Lord Mayor, telling an attendee, per the outlet, that she is doing OK after a long day.
"Yes, she [the Queen] was fine, it was just very tiring yesterday," the Duchess of Cambridge reportedly said, adding Her Majesty "had a lovely, lovely time."
SHARON OSBOURNE OFFERS HER TWO CENTS ON PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE'S MEGXIT AFTER PLATINUM JUBILEE ATTENDANCE: 'I FELT SORRY FOR THEM'
The queen has been experiencing mobility issues in recent months, with her announcing in April that she would be unable to attend the Royal Maundy service at St. George's Chapel. Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla Parker-Bowels took her place instead. The 96-year-old was also noticeably absent from Easter Sunday service the following week.
Acknowledging her absence after the celebrations wrapped up Sunday, the queen wrote in a statement: "While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family."