Prince William, Kate Middleton & Royal Brood Love That Their New Life In Windsor Allows Them To Do 'Normal Things'
Though every member of the royal family is still devastated after the death of Queen Elizabeth last month, Kate Middleton, Prince William and their three children found a welcome distraction by settling into their new home in Windsor.
The family-of-five made the change last month, leaving their Kensington Palace abode behind and moving into the more humble Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom house outside of Windsor Castle.
The fresh environment provides a much needed change of scenery for their children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, as they're now able to maintain a more low-key lifestyle away from prying eyes.
"They love that the kids can go out on their bikes and cycle around the estate, and they are all really excited to meet everyone," shared a friend of the brood. "It's a real little community."
As OK! has previously revealed, the tots are now attending Lambrook School, a pricey institution boasting amenities like swimming pools and sports complexes. Those features don't come cheap, with annual fees reaching as high as $24,000.
Since the facility is a mere 15 minutes from the home, William and Kate are able to do the usual drop-offs and pickups, with a source noting they are now a "modern royal family doing normal things." In fact, they no longer have their , Maria Borrallo, bunking with them.
Royal expert Richard Kay explained that the parents-of-three have always been determined to raise their tots with an untraditional approach compared to royal parents of the past.
"William and Harry, particularly William, were thrust from a very young age center stage," he explained. "William has taken a different view, he wants to protect [his children] for as long as possible, give them some semblance of a normal childhood."
Author Ingrid Seward noted that Kate is on the same page as her husband when it comes to the kids. "I think Kate has to wrap some semblance of normality around [their children], because she knows what [royal life] can do," she noted. "She’s seen it. She's been around long enough — but they’re not normal children, and I think it's extremely hard to keep their little feet on the ground ... I think this is a danger Kate's very aware of."
