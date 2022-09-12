Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Trying To Maintain A Sense Of Normalcy For Their Kids After Queen Elizabeth's Death
Though the world is still mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton are doing their best to carry out their regular routine for the sake of their three children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7 and Prince Louis, 4.
In fact, the parents-of-three said just as much when they interacted with well-wishers who came to see them walk around Windsor Castle on Saturday, September 10.
Elaine Gee, a local teacher, revealed that she chatted with William, 40, about how she's been trying to lift the spirits of her young students who were saddened by the monarch's death, prompting him to share how he's been doing the same with his own tykes.
"He spoke about George, Charlotte and Louis, saying that they were trying to keep some sense of continuity for them at school and keep things as normal as possible," shared Gee.
The teacher added that both William and the mother-of-three, 40, seemed like "very kind, gentle and genuine."
"It was very special," she added of the brief encounter. "I definitely a moment I will always treasure."
A woman named Banita Ranow shared that during the Windsor walkabout, she overheard Kate talking to a group of kids, telling them that after the Queen's death, little Louis reacted by saying, "At least Grannie is with great grandpa [Prince Philip] now."
As OK! previously reported, Kate stayed behind in London with the kids when William went to see the Queen on the day she died, as September 8 was their first day of school.
However, an OK! insider said that the newly appointed Princess of Wales purposely stayed at home so that Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, would also refrain from coming.
"Charles told Harry that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time," disclosed the source. "It was pointed out to him that Kate was not going and that the numbers really should be limited to the very closest family. Charles made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome."
