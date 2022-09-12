Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Trying To Maintain A Sense Of Normalcy For Their Kids After Queen Elizabeth's Death

A woman named Banita Ranow shared that during the Windsor walkabout, she overheard Kate talking to a group of kids, telling them that after the Queen's death, little Louis reacted by saying, "At least Grannie is with great grandpa [Prince Philip] now."

As OK! previously reported, Kate stayed behind in London with the kids when William went to see the Queen on the day she died, as September 8 was their first day of school.

However, an OK! insider said that the newly appointed Princess of Wales purposely stayed at home so that Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, would also refrain from coming.