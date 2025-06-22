King Charles Letting Prince William and 'Fragile' Kate Middleton Take Off After Princess' Cancer Battle: 'They're Very Keen to Pull Back a Little'
Prince William and Kate Middleton are experiencing a renewed sense of love and togetherness as they prepare for their future roles as king and queen.
A source told a news outlet that they have received permission from ailing King Charles to take some much-needed time off, allowing them to focus on Kate's recovery with minimal pressure.
"William really stepped up during Kate's illness. He took on so many extra duties even in the midst of dealing with a sick wife," the insider said. "It's what had to be done, and he got on with it, but it certainly took a huge toll."
The Princess of Wales, 43, recently emerged victorious after a challenging battle against cancer that spanned much of 2024. She underwent "planned abdominal surgery" in January, however, details were scarce, and the palace announced she would be out of the public eye until at least Easter.
"She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the Crown stated.
Throughout this time, William, 42, assumed a more prominent role in public duties, making solo appearances at various functions starting in February.
An unusual incident involving a manipulated photo published on British Mother's Day in March sparked speculation and criticism, but a later update from Kate addressing her cancer diagnosis helped quell the controversy.
Following a successful round of chemotherapy, she made her public return in June, appearing healthy and gradually resuming her royal responsibilities.
- 'Romantic' Prince William and Kate Middleton Rumored to Be Planning Vow Renewal After Princess' Cancer Battle
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Aware King Charles Isn't 'Getting Any Younger' Amid His Cancer Battle: 'Everyone Is Aware His Health Is Failing'
- Kate Middleton and King Charles Have an 'Inseparable Bond' After Battling Cancer at the Same Time
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Now that she's feeling better and the constant fear of losing her has eased off, William's big focus has been on making the most of their time and this second chance at life together," the insider revealed. "He's spoken to his father and gotten the go-ahead to tone down the frenetic pace. Charles doesn't want to see William burn out, and he certainly doesn't want to overload Kate when she's still fragile."
King Charles, 76, has also been navigating his own health challenges, revealing his chemotherapy treatment in February 2024.
The source added, "No doubt Charles' own battle with cancer has made him especially sensitive to what Kate has gone through."
With this mutual understanding, "He's told her and William to take whatever time they need. They won't go overboard, but they are very keen to pull back a little so they can focus on each other more. That means more romantic dinners, more long walks, and more holidays."
"They're mapping out summer plans right now, with the usual family trips to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, but they're also looking to take a romantic holiday just the two of them and talking about going back to the Seychelles where they honeymooned," the insider added.