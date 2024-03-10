Where Is Kate Middleton? Royal Fans Convinced 'New' Post-Surgery Photo of the Princess of Wales Is 'Photoshopped'
Kensington Place can’t pull a fast one of royal fans!
On Sunday, March 10, after the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram uploaded the first post-surgery photo of Kate Middleton alongside kids — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis ,5 — the public speculated the image was fake.
Rumors regarding the 42-year-old’s whereabouts have been taking over social media lately, as royal critics are convinced Kate’s January abdominal surgery was more than the palace is letting on.
After the post was shared to social media, followers claimed there were many indications the image was edited.
“Ummmmm, this photo looks doctored… Catherine’s right hand around Louis is entirely blurry but the left hand around Charlotte at the same distance to the camera, is not,” one user pointed out, while another agreed saying, “Looks like AI.”
“With all that money they could do a better photoshop,” a third person quipped, as a fourth added, “Am I the only one who thinks it looks shady? Kate’s head looks like it was photoshopped in this.”
Others thought the snap was genuine, however, they suspected it was taken after Kate’s medical treatment.
“Is it a new photo though? It might be new to us but it could’ve been taken months or years ago…” someone claimed, while another asked, “Is this photo from today? Can they add a newspaper from today’s date? 🤣.”
As The Royal Observer previously reported, the mother-of-three’s surprising surgery has fueled conspiracy theories online under the hashtag "Where is Kate?”
After paparazzi photos were released on Monday, March 4, featuring the future monarch and her mother, Carole Middleton, social media users suggested Kate had a body double.
“Different face, bad wig, missing mole, car has 5 wheels, driver doesn’t wear sunglasses. Suddenly driving Audi instead of Range Rover. No security,” one person wrote.
Another claimed the surgery was a cover up for Kate leaving the royal brood, saying, “The best sisterhood plot twist of all time would be if Kate Middleton fled to Meghan Markle's home in USA for refuge. Then together they release a tell-all book that finally exposes the system that abused them and ultimately was behind Diana’s death.”
While many believed these stories seem far-fetched, others doubled down on the fact that something larger is happening with Kate.
“The #WhereisKateMiddleton rabbit hole leads to crazy AND plausible conspiracy theories. She hasn’t been seen since Christmas. There is a cone of silence from the palace she shared with her husband. It’s a wild ride, tragic, and it’s giving sinister vibes… whew…” someone penned.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Biographer Christopher Andersen also gave his thoughts on the brunette beauty’s recent sighting.
"She was trying to sneak out of Windsor with her mother and was clearly not pleased that they had been spotted by a photographer," he spilled. "This cloak-and-dagger stuff is only going to fuel more speculation about what's really going on with Kate and with her father-in-law, King Charles."