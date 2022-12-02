Prince William & Kate Middleton Mocked For Clapping Awkwardly Clapping At NBA Game

It looks like the royals have some things to learn! Kate Middleton and Prince William, who are currently in the U.S. for their royal tour, attended the Boston Celtics game on Wednesday, November 30, but fans couldn't help but focus on the way they cheered on the team.

"I really do love her, but is this her first time clapping??" former NBA star Rex Chapman tweeted.

Others weighed in, writing, "Is that really how Kate Middleton claps??? lol," while shared a GIF of actor Will Ferrell from the 2006 movie Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby saying: "I'm not sure what to do with my hands."