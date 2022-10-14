Royal Joy! Kate Middleton May Have 'Managed To Twist' Prince William's Arm To Have Baby No. 4
Kate Middleton and Prince William's royal brood may be expanding sometime soon — that is if the Princess of Wales has anything to say about it.
"Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now," an insider revealed in a new issue of a publication. "She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm."
The couple's friends also "wouldn't be surprised" if they announced they had a bun in the oven "early next year," said the source.
Kate and William, both 40, are already parents to Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — but the mother-of-three has made her desire for another youngster very known in recent months.
Earlier this year, Kate comically spilled that her husband gets nervous when she meets babies during their royal engagements. "William always worries about me meeting under 1-year-olds," the brunette beauty said at a February event, joking that she gets "very broody" about the subject.
Kate quipped, "I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.'"
The couple also joked about Kate's baby fever one month prior during a visit to a hospital, with the heir to the throne comically telling staff: "Don't give my wife any more ideas!"
After Kate cradled an onlooker's baby, eventually returning the child to her parents, King Charles III's eldest son joked to the mother of his children, "Don't take her with you."
As rumors of a possible new royal member joining the family run rampant, Kate and William have been busy with their major move to Windsor from their Kensington Palace. The family-of-five ditched their abode last month to move to the more humble Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom house outside of Windsor Castle, as OK! reported.
The change of scenery is perfect for the couple and their children, according to an insider, who pointed out that the property — which is so close to the kids' school — allows them to be a "modern royal family doing normal things."
"They love that the kids can go out on their bikes and cycle around the estate, and they are all really excited to meet everyone," shared a friend of the brood. "It's a real little community."