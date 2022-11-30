Meghan Markle Says She Was A 'Real Housewives' Fan Before Her Life 'Had Its Own Level Of Drama'

The Real Housewives of Buckingham Palace?

Earlier this week, actress-turned-royal Meghan Markle invited legendary Bravo host, Andy Cohen, onto her “Archetypes” podcast, where she revealed her former penchant for watching one of Bravo’s flagship offerings: the Real Housewives franchises.

​​“I was so eager to be on your show [Watch What Happens Live] because I was such a Housewives fan at the time and I just couldn’t get booked Andy,” Markle told Cohen during the latest episode of her podcast, which hit streaming platform Spotify on Tuesday, November 29. “So thanks for being here with me.”