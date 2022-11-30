Meghan Markle Says She Was A 'Real Housewives' Fan Before Her Life 'Had Its Own Level Of Drama'
The Real Housewives of Buckingham Palace?
Earlier this week, actress-turned-royal Meghan Markle invited legendary Bravo host, Andy Cohen, onto her “Archetypes” podcast, where she revealed her former penchant for watching one of Bravo’s flagship offerings: the Real Housewives franchises.
“I was so eager to be on your show [Watch What Happens Live] because I was such a Housewives fan at the time and I just couldn’t get booked Andy,” Markle told Cohen during the latest episode of her podcast, which hit streaming platform Spotify on Tuesday, November 29. “So thanks for being here with me.”
Yet it seems tuning into WWHL is far from Markle’s only Bravo indulgence. Later in the segment, Cohen asked the mom-of-two the “million-dollar question,” one he said that had been “dying to know”: Was she still a fan of the Real Housewives series?
“Well, I will tell you the truth. I stopped watching the Housewives when my life had its own level of drama,” she quipped. Though Markle may no longer tune in to the beloved reality franchise, she said she fully recognizes the rationale behind its everlasting popularity.
“I get why it was such a huge part of pop culture and when it began because you began with Orange County and I’m from California, at least,” she explained. “It felt remotely like a world that I knew but still felt so foreign.”
Markles revelation comes just days after another royal Real Housewives-related revelation made headlines — Real Housewives of D.C. alum, Catherine Ommanney, claimed she had a short-lived fling with Markle’s husband, Prince Harry, prior to their relationship in the mid 2000s.
“Without being arrogant, I think we both quite fancied each other even though he was way too young for me,” Ommanney, who appeared on the short-lived Bravo series, recalled of her purported fling with the Prince, which occurred in 2006, a decade before he began his romance with Markle.
“If he wasn’t a royal and was maybe 10 years older, he would be my perfect man,” she continued.