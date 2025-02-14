Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Rare PDA Moment in Sweet Valentine's Day Post: Photo
Kate Middleton has been Prince William's Valentine for more than 20 years — and the love still seems just as strong!
On Friday, February 14, the royal couple, both 42, uploaded a photo to Instagram of William and his wife sharing a rare moment of PDA in honor of Valentine's Day.
"❤️," the caption of the post simply read as people all around the world celebrated Cupid's Day with their loved ones.
In the photo, the future king adoringly kissed Kate on the cheek as the pair held hands while sitting on a brown picnic blanket in a woodsy area.
The brunette beauty — who matched her main in a light blue ensemble — smiled wide while appearing to giggle in the snapshot.
The picture was from a YouTube video initially shared in September 2024, when Kate announced she had completed her chemotherapy treatments revealing her cancer diagnosis earlier in the year.
In the three-minute clip, which was filmed by Will Warr in August 2024, Kate provided a positive update on her unfortunate health woes.
"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus," the mom-of-three — who shares sons Prince George, 11, and Prince Louis, 6, as well as daughter Princess Charlotte, 9, with William — said in a voiceover as footage played of the family in Norfolk, where the royal brood lives in their country home Anmer Hall.
"This time has, above all, reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted," Kate confessed as the video continued. "Of simply loving and being loved."
"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," she noted. "Life as you know it can change in an instant, and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
Kate explained: "The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face-to-face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
The princess and her husband first met as students at the University of St Andrews in the early 2000s.
After eight years of dating, Prince William eventually popped the question during a vacation to Kenya with their friends. The duo shared the news publicly a few weeks later before marrying in April 2011 at Westminster Abbey.
The couple celebrated 13 years of marriage last spring by uploading a photo from the day they got married via Instagram — roughly one month after Kate announced her cancer diagnosis.