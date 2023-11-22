Kate Middleton Subtly Pays Homage to the Queen Mother by Wearing Her 100-Year-Old Tiara

The unique chaplet hasn't been worn since the 1930s and was named after the Queen Mother's father, Claude George Bowes-Lyon Earl of Strathmore.

"Kate has always signaled that she'd like to emulate the Queen Mother's royal role, and wearing her jewels is an important symbol of that continuity," Lauren Kiehna, founder of The Court Jeweller, told an outlet. "It's fitting that Kate — likely with some assistance from King Charles — would choose to wear the tiara exactly a hundred years after the Queen Mother originally received it."