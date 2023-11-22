Kate Middleton Subtly Pays Homage to the Queen Mother by Wearing Her 100-Year-Old Tiara
Kate Middleton paid homage to Queen Elizabeth's mom, The Queen Mother, during a state banquet on Tuesday, November 21. The Princess of Wales dazzled in the late royal's 100-year-old tiara while the royal family hosted South Korean dignitaries and pop stars at the event.
During the formal gathering, the Windsors hosted about 170 guests, including President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, First Lady Kim Keon Hee and K-Pop sensation BLACKPINK.
The unique chaplet hasn't been worn since the 1930s and was named after the Queen Mother's father, Claude George Bowes-Lyon Earl of Strathmore.
"Kate has always signaled that she'd like to emulate the Queen Mother's royal role, and wearing her jewels is an important symbol of that continuity," Lauren Kiehna, founder of The Court Jeweller, told an outlet. "It's fitting that Kate — likely with some assistance from King Charles — would choose to wear the tiara exactly a hundred years after the Queen Mother originally received it."
One reason why the vintage item wasn't seen for a century was due to a change in trends.
"The piece is an antique that wasn't fashionable for many decades, but many jewels once considered fussy or unstylish have now been embraced again," Kiehna added. "The tiara comes with two frames, allowing it to be worn either across the forehead or on top of the head. The Queen Mother used it both ways, and Kate chose the more traditional setting for the banquet."
Aside from Kate's style and subtle nod to Prince William's lineage, her father-in-law, Charles, applauded South Korea's cultural influence.
"Korea has matched Danny Boyle with Bong Joon-ho, James Bond with Squid Game and the Beatles' 'Let It Be' with BTS’s Dynamite,'" he said. "Our cultures share a remarkable ability to captivate imaginations across the world, transforming a so-called soft power into a shared superpower."
The morning before their dinner, Kate honored another royal figure — Princess Diana. OK! previously reported the former Duchess of Cambridge decided to flag dress, a.k.a. wearing the color of the country she was visiting or hosting. In an attempt to capture the red and blue in the South Korean flag, the princess donned her sapphire and diamond wedding ring and matching earrings, which were originally Diana's.
While sporting an all-red ensemble, Kate highlighted the Britain-based brand Catherine Walker & Co. by wearing their Beau Tie Coatdress and matching cape.
