ROYALS 'Romantic' Prince William and Kate Middleton Rumored to Be Planning Vow Renewal After Princess' Cancer Battle Source: MEGA Prince William and Kate Middleton wed in 2011 after a decade of dating.

Prince William and Kate Middleton had a challenging year after the princess battled cancer, but the couple could celebrate her completing treatment with a vow renewal.

Source: MEGA Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in 2024.

“Wills is ever the romantic — Kate values their alone time, nothing is more special than having her prince to herself," a source told an outlet. "So he's planning a romantic getaway — just the two of them — Wills has set the wheels in motion to whisk Kate away." “Those close to them wouldn’t be surprised if the royal couple took this time out to reaffirm their wedding vows in a private blessing," the insider claimed. "This has been a tough year for Kate and Wills and a complete emotional rollercoaster."

William and Kate's courtship began over 20 years ago during their university years, and they continue to be a united team. "He's confided to friends that everything has been thrown in their path, but he is proud of how they have weathered the storm," the insider shared, as William cared for Kate throughout her health journey. "However, he has watched on as Kate has had to operate on autopilot this year to put on a normal show for the children and to get by," they noted, adding that it would be great for them to get time to "reconnect."

Source: MEGA Prince William and Kate Middleton first met at St Andrews.

OK! previously reported the Prince of Wales admitted 2024 was emotionally taxing after both Kate and King Charles were diagnosed with cancer. "It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life," the Prince of Wales told reporters when discussing Kate and Charles' health woes. "So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult." "But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done," William noted. "But, from a personal family point of view… it's been brutal."

Source: MEGA Prince William was a a 'source of comfort' for Kate Middleton during her cancer battle.

When Kate first revealed she had cancer, she admitted the news was a "huge shock" for the Waleses, but William was a "great source of comfort." Last fall, Kate chose to highlight her relationship with the future king and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in her cancer-free announcement. "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video, which showed footage of the Wales family and the Middletons. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown." "The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton and Prince William's bond remains strong after over two decades of being together.