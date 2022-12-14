Prince William & Kate Middleton Release Denim-Clad Christmas Card After Meghan Markle Pointed Out Their Formal Behavior
Royal blues!
Despite their status as British royalty, Prince William and Kate Middleton took a seemingly all-American approach to their 2022 Christmas card, offering an adorable denim-themed snap to their supporters this holiday season.
On Tuesday, December 13, the newly-minted Prince and Princess of Wales took to social media to share their annual greeting card. The image, which has since gone viral online, seemingly marked a stark departure from their typically formal fare, the British power couple walking hand-in-hand with their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, while all donning all smiles and various styles of blue jeans.
“Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card!” the pair wrote alongside the sweet snap, which had since garnered more than 1.7 million likes on their official @princeandprincessofwales Instagram page.
Their denim-clad holiday card comes days after the couple’s sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, got candid about her experience navigating the royal family’s stiff customs after tying the knot with her husband, Prince Harry, in May 2018.
Though it seems Kate may be more comfortable embracing her casual side today, Meghan recalled the first time she met her sister-in-law, noting the proper manner the Princess approached their introduction.
"When Will and Kate came over and I had met her for the first time... They came for dinner," Meghan recalled of their initial interaction in their new Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, the first part of which hit the streaming platform last week.
"I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot. I was a hugger, always been a hugger,” the Suits alum continued, adding that she “didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."
"It's so funny to look back at it now because now I know so much, and I'm so glad I didn't then," she added. "Because I could just authentically be myself without so much preparedness."