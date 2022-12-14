Prince William & Kate Middleton Release Denim-Clad Christmas Card After Meghan Markle Pointed Out Their Formal Behavior

Royal blues!

Despite their status as British royalty, Prince William and Kate Middleton took a seemingly all-American approach to their 2022 Christmas card, offering an adorable denim-themed snap to their supporters this holiday season.

On Tuesday, December 13, the newly-minted Prince and Princess of Wales took to social media to share their annual greeting card. The image, which has since gone viral online, seemingly marked a stark departure from their typically formal fare, the British power couple walking hand-in-hand with their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, while all donning all smiles and various styles of blue jeans.