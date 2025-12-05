Prince William Will 'Likely' Blame Prince Harry for Kate Middleton and King Charles' Cancer Diagnoses, Royal Biographer Warns

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William reportedly holds lingering resentment toward Prince Harry and even “likely” holds him responsible for Kate Middleton and King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, a royal biographer claims. “There are arguments that some of these illnesses are being brought on by the problems of the so-called ‘spares,’” author Andrew Lownie told a news outlet in an interview published on Thursday, December 4.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William 'Likely' Blames Prince Harry

Source: MEGA Prince William 'likely' blames his younger brother, Prince Harry, for the health issues that have stuck the royals in recent years.

Lownie, who has written multiple books about the royal family, explained that William, 43, “likely” blames his younger brother, 41, for the health issues that have struck the monarchy. “I do think there will be a real crisis if something happens to Kate and she’s incapacitated,” the author continued. “She is the linchpin on which the whole future of the monarchy depends.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Middleton and King Charles Announced Cancer Diagnosis in 2024

Source: MEGA King Charles and Kate Middleton announced their cancer diagnoses just one month apart.

Charles and Kate’s cancer diagnoses came just weeks apart, with Charles sharing his news in February 2024 and Kate, 43, revealing hers the following month. Despite Harry’s estranged relationship with the monarch after he and his wife, Meghan Markle, left the royal family in 2020, the Spare author immediately flew to the U.K. after receiving the news of his father’s illness.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Immediately Flew to Prince Charles

Source: MEGA Prince Harry reunited with his father shortly after Charles' cancer diagnosis was publicly revealed.

"I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could," Harry told Good Morning America at the time. "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."

Prince Harry Had 'Secret Sit-Down' With King Charles

Source: MEGA Prince Harry has yet to publicly reunite with Kate Middleton.