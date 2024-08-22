'There's a Lot to Overcome': Prince William 'Never Felt Comfortable Opening Up to' Queen Camilla

Princess Diana famously dubbed Camilla the third person in her marriage to Charles, and the king and queen's affair impacted her connection with William and Prince Harry.

“William and Harry’s distrust grew when they found out Camilla was leaking stories to the press to make herself look better," a source revealed.

“Despite Willy and me urging him not to, Pa was going ahead,” Harry wrote in Spare of Charles and Camilla marrying, adding that his brother “had been suspicious of the other woman for a long time, which confused and tormented him.”